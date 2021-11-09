Cardinals Offense Excels Despite O-Line Shuffling

As Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler says, when a player is injured, someone else will “pick up the hose and you go.”

Normally, a team that experiences significant shuffling on the offensive line will have issues consistently moving the ball, especially on third down and in the red zone.

However, that hasn’t been a problem with this edition of the Cardinals, despite having six different starting combinations on the line in nine games along with being forced because of injuries to make changes during five games.

Let’s review (with all starting units listed left to right; left tackle, left guard, center, right guard, right tackle):

The combination of D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Josh Jones and Kelvin Beachum started in Weeks 1 (Tennessee), 2 (Minnesota) and 5 (San Francisco).

Humphries, Pugh, Hudson, Justin Murray and Jones started in Week 3 (Jacksonville).

Humphries, Pugh, Hudson, Max Garcia and Jones started in Week 4 (Los Angeles Rams).

Humphries, Pugh, Garcia, Jones and Beachum started in Weeks 6 (Cleveland) and 7 (Houston).

Humphries, Pugh, Sean Harlow, Jones and Beachum started in Week 8 (Green Bay).

Humphries, Pugh, Hudson, Garcia and Beachum started Sunday (Week 9, San Francisco).

In Weeks 1 and 2, Beachum left the game because of an injury to his ribs and was replaced by Murray.

In Week 3, Pugh (back) and Murray (back) were replaced by Harlow and Garcia, respectively.

In Week 5, Hudson (ribs) was replaced by Garcia.

Sunday against the 49ers, Pugh (calf) played only nine snaps and was replaced by Harlow, while Jones was replaced by Garcia (aggravated Achilles), who played 37 (52.9%).

Yet, the offense has continued to function at a high level, and the team’s 15 rushing touchdowns is tied with Tennessee for second in the NFL behind Cleveland (16).

After nine games, the Cardinals have had 611 offensive snaps, and Humphries (597/97.7%) and Jones (558/91.3%) are the only players that have participated in at least 90% of the plays.

After those two, Pugh is at 509/83.3%, Beachum 394/64.5%, Hudson 381/62.4%, Garcia 313/51.2%, Harlow 173/28.3% and Murray 90/14.7%.

In late September when offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Sean Kugler was asked how he deals with the changes that had already occurred, he said, “My father was a fire fighter and somebody goes down, you pick up the hose and you go. That's our mentality, the room has that mentality and they root for those guys.

“The guys that went into the game, you can see the excitement from the other guys that they're in there playing. So if it happens to be that way this weekend, we're going to pick up the hose and we're going to go.”

They have surely done that.

The Cardinals offense is currently fifth in the NFL in yards per game, sixth in yards per play, eighth in rushing yards per game, ninth in net passing yards per game, first in net passing yards per play, seventh in first downs, seventh in third-down efficiency, fifth in red-zone touchdowns, second in red-zone possessions, first in red-zone points and most important second in points per game.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday, “It all starts with Coach Kugler and the rapport that he's developed in that room, the culture he has in that room. It's next-man-up mentality. And having a great leader and a great communicator like Rodney obviously helps when you have guys go down and get people pointed in the right direction. But yeah, what a great effort by those guys (Sunday). No matter who goes in, they continue to produce and move the football.”