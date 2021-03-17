Report: Haason Reddick Leaving Cardinals for Panthers

After a breakout campaign, former Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker is reportedly signing a one-year deal worth up to $8 millions with the Carolina Panthers.

One of the Arizona Cardinals top free agents is reportedly off the market.

According to multiple reports, the franchise's former outside linebacker Haason Reddick is signing a one-year contract worth up to $8 million, including $6 million guaranteed, with the Carolina Panthers. According to Spotrac, Reddick made roughly $2.3 million in base salary with the Cardinals with a salary-cap charge of $4.288 million in the final year of his contract.

"As far as me and what's to come, that type of stuff, it'll take care of itself," Reddick said of his impending free-agency process in January. "Evidently, I had a good year, a great year ... where I'll be next year, that'll be handled after the season."

In May of 2020, the Cardinals opted not to exercise Reddick's fifth-year option of $10.089 million. In the three years he played prior to the 2020 season, Reddick tallied just 7.5 sacks despite playing in all 48 games. He began his NFL career transitioning to inside linebacker before being converted back to the outside last season.

The change back to his more natural position paid immediate dividends. In a year that saw the Cardinals lose premiere pass-rusher Chandler Jones to a season-ending biceps injury in Week 5, Reddick stepped up and contributed a career-high and team-leading 12.5 sacks to go with 63 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and four passes defended.

"As I look back on the year, it just started off as a guy trying to find my way and getting back into a groove of rushing the passer, a guy that was just looking to make an impact for the team," Reddick said in January. "As I look to the end of the year, I did everything that I set out to do, personal goals, team goals so far — as far as how I wanted to help the team — I set out the do those and I've accomplished them and a little bit more."

Reddick expressed interest in the possibility of returning to the Cardinals, but he now will play for a Panthers team that leads the all-time series against Arizona 13-5, including wins in their last five head-to-head matchups.

"Hopefully I get to stay here," Reddick said. "I would like to stay here, but we'll see what happens when it comes. When the time comes we'll see what happens."

The Cardinals began the negotiating period by re-signing outside linebacker Markus Golden to a two-year deal. Jones is set to return from his injury and the status of outside linebacker Devon Kennard remains uncertain.

The 12.5 sacks Reddick registered in 2020 were tied for fourth-highest in the NFL and the six forced fumbles were good for second. Now, he will have to prove himself again with a one-year stint in Carolina, whose head coach, Matt Rhule, held the same position at Temple when Reddick walked on and played there in college.