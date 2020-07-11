AllCardinals
Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill Tests Positive for COVID-19

Howard Balzer

Graphically illustrating that the novel coronavirus spares no one, the Cardinals confirmed Friday that owner Michael Bidwill recently tested positive and was hospitalized as a precautionary measure for COVID-19.

The news was first reported by the the Arizona Republic and confirmed by the team on its website.

It is believed that the virus struck the 55-year-old Bidwill in the previous three weeks, which he has spent traveling on the East Coast. Earlier this week, he developed a fever and headaches, prompting the owner to be tested. When it was learned the test came back positive, Bidwill was admitted to a hospital in Rhode Island at the recommendation of his doctor.

The team said his symptoms have subsided and that he is expected to be released from the hospital this weekend.

Prior to beginning of his travels, Bidwill had been working remotely since March and he was proactive in supporting the community.

Soon after the pandemic hit in March, the club contributed $1 million to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund. That was one of the biggest donations to a group that raised over $8 million.

State Farm Stadium was also the site for several blood drives in March and April.

At the time, Bidwill said in a statement, "As a team, we will continue to work on additional ways to make a difference and know that as a community we will get through this challenging time together."

Of course, Arizona has seen a surge of positive tests since Memorial Day and now has recorded 116,892 total cases with 4,221 reported Friday alone.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Mason Kern
Mason Kern

Editor

Inevitable that positive test results would impact the Cardinals, good that he is getting the proper care he needs.

