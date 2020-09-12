SI.com
AllCardinals
Cardinals Players Gratified by Owner Michael Bidwill's Support

Howard Balzer

As Cardinals players continue to deliberate and decide amongst themselves what they will likely do as a unified team in the wake of social justice action that has occurred over the last three-plus months, one thing they do know is the club’s owner, Michael Bidwill, has their back.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson said Thursday, “Mr. Bidwill did give us the green light, whatever decision that we do make that he's behind us 100 percent.”

To say the least, the team appreciates that support.

“One thing I admire about our team owner is how involved he is,” outside linebacker Chandler Jones said Friday. “He's into the community. He always shows his face. He's always active. He's at our practices. He's on the field. Today at practice he was in the huddle. One thing I do like (is) that he shows his face a lot. He's big into community service; even Nicole (Bidwill, his sister who helps with many community events). That's one thing I really do admire that they're hands on in a lot of different things.”

Uniquely, Bidwill brings with him experience as a former attorney and prosecutor.

As left tackle D.J. Humphries said, “He has the perspective of understanding the way that laws work and understanding the way that the legal system works. He has a bit of a better understanding than a lot of us. And he's very supportive of our message and our plight and what we went through. He understands that these are the things that's been going on in the country and what's been happening as of late is wrong and he's willing and ready to be a part of the change and it's really refreshing to be a part of an organization that supports you from the top to the bottom.”

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has known Bidwill for longer than any player on the team over the last 17 years, so he was asked if he has learned anything about the owner in the last few months.

“No, nothing new,” Fitzgerald said. “I've known him very, very well, him and his family for 16-plus years. He hasn't changed one bit. Some of these issues are now in the forefront, but he was doing this a long time ago. We talked about inclusion. We've had multiple Black head coaches here, African American general managers, African Americans in our front office years ago before people were even talking about it. That's what the Bidwill family's always been about in terms of social justice and prison reform things.”

Noting Bidwill’s experience, as Humphries did, Fitzgerald concluded, “He's worked being a lawyer, prosecutor; he understands the injustices in that department. These are things that he's constantly working to improve. And he's always in great communication with his players. We talked about it during training camp and he wants to be the tip of the spear. He wants to be somebody who's being progressive and taking the lead and he wants his organization to do the same thing. And he expects his players to do it as well. Nothing's changed; he's been like that since I've known him.”

