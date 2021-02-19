Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill Wants Patrick Peterson Back

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill made it very clear on the future of cornerback Patrick Peterson: “We want to have him back.”

In the wake of reports that the Cardinals and cornerback Patrick Peterson have decided to part ways this year (and Peterson calling the story a “dirty rumor”), club owner Michael Bidwill was adamant about the situation Thursday during an appearance on Arizona Sports Station 98.7 FM.

“Pat and I have had a number of conversations,” Bidwill said. “I've been very clear: we want to have him back.”

Of course, Bidwill then discussed the stark reality of 2021: the salary cap is going down by about $18 million from 2020, although it might turn out to be a little less of a reduction.

The owner emphasized that players will “need to work with us” while it was left unsaid that heading to the open market will likely be a vast unknown.

Said Bidwill, “They need to understand that while their salary expectations and their compensation expectations may be one thing, we've got to look at it in the reality that the salary cap is going down. And so it's our hope that we can work something out that works for both the club and for Pat and to keep him in a Cardinals uniform.”

Peterson has completed a five-year contract extension he signed in July, 2014, when there were two years remaining on his original rookie deal. The extension was worth $70.05 million and he was paid all of it except for $3.882 million in lost salary because of a six-game league suspension in 2019.

His base salary in 2020 was $12.05 million and Peterson will be 31 on July 11.

While noting there is about a 15 percent swing from where the cap would have been with a normal increase (around $210 million) and where it will likely end up ($180 million or so), Bidwill concluded, “We've got to cram a lot more salary into that salary cap. So it's going to be difficult I think for every team to manage all these things, and we hope particularly our players that we want to get back, veteran players, will work with this, work with us on that. And that's what our hope is because the salary cap for the first time ever will be going down for every team across the league.”