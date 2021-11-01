Packers-Cardinals Drew Third-Highest Viewership of Thursday Night Football

Even without stars such as J.J. Watt and Davante Adams, eyes were glued to television sets when the Cardinals and Packers played last Thursday.

Despite dropping their first game of the season, the Arizona Cardinals continue to break records.

After a 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, the NFL announced the Cardinals-Packers game was seen by an average audience of 20.4 million across all platforms, including FOX, NFL Network, FOX Deportes, NFL digital, FOX Sports digital, Amazon Prime Video, Twitch and Yahoo Sports mobile properties – making it the third highest TNF viewership in the history of the FOX package behind New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys in 2018 (22.2 million) and Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints on Christmas Day in 2020 (20.5 million).

The 20.4 million viewers for Packers-Cardinals across all platforms is up 67% from last year's Week 8 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers (12.2 million), and 44% from the 2020 Thursday Night Football 11-game average (14.1 million).

The game, which featured absences of star players such as Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and Packers receiver Davante Adams, ultimately lived up to the hype, as the game provided entertainment from the first snap to the final play.

Digital streaming across Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, FOX Sports digital, NFL digital, Packers and Cardinals mobile properties, and Yahoo Sports mobile properties produced an average minute audience of 1.8 million – the highest digital AMA for an NFL game on record excluding Super Bowls and OTT exclusive games.

Additionally, the average minute audience of 1.8 million for Packers-Cardinals is up 77% from last year's Week 8 Thursday Night Football matchup (1.0 million) and up 71% from the 2020 11-game average (1.1 million).

It's safe to say whether it's Arizona or elsewhere across the United States, the Cardinals have become must-see TV on a weekly basis.