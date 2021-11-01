Packers-Cardinals Drew Third-Highest Viewership of Thursday Night Football

Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Packers-Cardinals Attracts Third-Highest Viewership of Thursday Night Football

    Even without stars such as J.J. Watt and Davante Adams, eyes were glued to television sets when the Cardinals and Packers played last Thursday.
    Author:

    Despite dropping their first game of the season, the Arizona Cardinals continue to break records. 

    After a 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, the NFL announced the Cardinals-Packers game was seen by an average audience of 20.4 million across all platforms, including FOX, NFL Network, FOX Deportes, NFL digital, FOX Sports digital, Amazon Prime Video, Twitch and Yahoo Sports mobile properties – making it the third highest TNF viewership in the history of the FOX package behind New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys in 2018 (22.2 million) and Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints on Christmas Day in 2020 (20.5 million).

    The 20.4 million viewers for Packers-Cardinals across all platforms is up 67% from last year's Week 8 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers (12.2 million), and 44% from the 2020 Thursday Night Football 11-game average (14.1 million).

    The game, which featured absences of star players such as Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and Packers receiver Davante Adams, ultimately lived up to the hype, as the game provided entertainment from the first snap to the final play. 

    Read More

    Digital streaming across Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, FOX Sports digital, NFL digital, Packers and Cardinals mobile properties, and Yahoo Sports mobile properties produced an average minute audience of 1.8 million – the highest digital AMA for an NFL game on record excluding Super Bowls and OTT exclusive games. 

    Additionally, the average minute audience of 1.8 million for Packers-Cardinals is up 77% from last year's Week 8 Thursday Night Football matchup (1.0 million) and up 71% from the 2020 11-game average (1.1 million).

    It's safe to say whether it's Arizona or elsewhere across the United States, the Cardinals have become must-see TV on a weekly basis.

    © Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
    News

    Packers-Cardinals Drew Third-Highest Viewership of Thursday Night Football

    25 seconds ago
    © Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Von Miller Traded to Rams, Will Face Cardinals in Week 14

    4 minutes ago
    © Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
    News

    Cardinals Murray has Reported Ankle Sprain; Swelling Could Determine Week 9 Availability

    Oct 31, 2021
    © Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
    News

    Cardinals Face Challenge of Bouncing Back for First Time After Packers Loss

    Oct 31, 2021
    © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
    News

    Games to Monitor with Cardinals Off Sunday

    Oct 31, 2021
    Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) observes the national anthem before a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
    News

    Arizona Cardinals J.J. Watt Shoulder Second Opinion

    Oct 29, 2021
    © Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury, Steve Keim Talk Injuries

    Oct 29, 2021
    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) reacts against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
    News

    Arizona Cardinals Steve Keim on Thursday Final Play

    Oct 29, 2021