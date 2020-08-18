Sunday marked exactly four weeks from the opening of the regular season for the Arizona Cardinals and Monday was the first day of padded practices. That’s an adjustment considering that this past weekend normally would have been the first full weekend of preseason games,

So, it was that head coach Kliff Kingsbury might have been expecting some sparks to fly. He wasn’t mistaken.

Sunday, he said, “That's what we're looking for, just getting back to playing real football. We won't be taking to the ground, but we'll have some physicality out there. And that's we want. It's going to be here quick, 28 days from today we'll be in San Francisco. And so, we have a lot of making up to do and there'll be a bunch of padded practices where we're trying to get ourselves game ready and tomorrow will be the start of that.”

Well, it was slightly more than “some physicality” as things got a bit feisty. When he was asked after Monday’s practice if he likes seeing “the little dustups,” Kingsbury said, “I think that's to be expected. I mean guys have been waiting for this day for a long time and wanted to go out there and impress their teammates and their coaches and so there was some definite physical battles out there which we knew there would be. Then we just got to learn how to practice together day in, day out, maximize who we are as teammates and then keep growing.”

Prior to Monday, Kingsbury was asked whether practices would be more physical because of the absence of preseason games this summer.

He said, “We will script it more just to get some of that live action, but I've been accustomed to a similar schedule in college. We've adjusted some things from what we did there, but I like how you're able to just continue the installs, you got to be smart because you have six days where you could really go kind of full speed at a time that you never had that in training camp because you're split up with a preseason game, a travel day and recovery day, and so I like how the installs flow.

“You can get a lot of great walk-through work and you can get a lot of carryover because of the way it's installed. But you got to find a way to fit in those moments of live competition where guys are tackling and being tackled and get comfortable with doing that before you get into Week 1.”

Football players crave contact; that’s who they are, and running back Kenyan Drake was enthusiastic after Monday’s practice.

“It felt really good to get back out there and compete to kind of shake the cobwebs out and really just bump shoulders a little bit,” he said. “Get back to the game that we all love, which is the physicality of it. I've been doing 7-on-7s and skeletons and all that for long enough. Now, obviously, we're going to take care of each other on the field in a practice standpoint, but everybody's flying around, there's a lot of physicality out there which I liked; a little bit of chippiness.

“Everybody's kind of been sitting around their loved ones and family members, girlfriends, wives for six, seven months. So now we can go out there and play ball again.”

From Kingsbury’s standpoint, he was ecstatic after months of uncertainty, while also sounding the alarm that everyone everywhere has to stay vigilant.

He said, “It was definitely a big step. You sit around for however many months wondering if we're gonna be able to have this opportunity and so to get out there and actually have pads on, it felt like real football again. That's big and we all have to stay diligent, we all have to do our part moving forward.

“We can't take a day off from the preparation and then following the tight protocols and I think that's going to be a constant message for all of us that are part of this league. It's going to take every member of this organization and every member of the NFL to stay on it and find a way to get this thing done.”