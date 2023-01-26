Panthers Reportedly Hiring Frank Reich; Are Cardinals Next?

The Carolina Panthers are the first domino to fall in the head coach search across the league. Will the Arizona Cardinals follow suit?

The Carolina Panthers made the first move of this coaching cycle, as the team has reportedly hired Frank Reich to replace Matt Rhule.

Reich was the first candidate interviewed by Arizona after new general manager Monti Ossenfort was introduced.

Reich was recently fired from the Indianapolis Colts after five seasons at the helm. He previously won a Super Bowl as the offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former Cardinals coach Steve Wilks got a second interview with Carolina after taking over interim duties in the middle of the season.

The Panthers struck first, as the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have yet to fill their vacancies.

Are the Cardinals next? They’ve yet to replace Kliff Kingsbury, who spent four seasons with Arizona.

Thus far, only Dan Quinn has secured a second interview with the team. Vance Joseph and Brian Flores are still considered leaders in the clubhouse at this time.

Arizona has an interview with Sean Payton today. They’ve also shown interest and/or interviewed DeMeco Ryans, Ejiro Evero and Aaron Glenn.

