Facing the Carolina Panthers Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals pass defense will be challenged against quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Injuries could play a part. Safeties Budda Baker and Chris Banjo are out, while cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick is questionable because of a concussion suffered in practice Thursday. The question is whether it’s possible for Kirkpatrick to clear the concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s game.

The sobering reality is that the Cardinals currently have six healthy defensive backs on the roster: cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Byron Murphy Jr. and Kevin Peterson; to go with safeties Deionte Thompson, Curtis Riley and Charles Washington.

Rookie inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons could see time at safety after practicing in individual drills with the group during the open portions of the week's sessions, while safety T.J. Ward and cornerbacks Jalen Davis and Jace Whittaker are on the practice squad and eligible to be elevated to the active roster. Although defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said earlier in the week it was too early for Ward to be an option.

The Cardinals have an opponent’s passer rating of 103.1 and Bridgewater’s rating is 97.1. He is one of 23 NFL quarterbacks with a rating of 90 or higher and 12 of those are at 100.0 or better.

That makes things hard on defenses. Consider that there are 12 teams with an opponent’s rating worse than the Cardinals. At the bottom is Jacksonville at 118.6 followed by Dallas at 114.1.

The Cardinals do have 11 sacks, six by defensive linemen, and Bridgewater has been sacked eight times. The defense is still without an interception following a season in which they only had seven, led by inside linebacker Jordan Hicks with three.

Noting the lack of defensive takeaways — the defense has just one on a strip-sack by defensive tackle Jordan Phillips — Hicks said, “If we're getting sacks, that means quarterbacks are holding onto the ball and not forcing it into small windows and we are getting those pressures. Since I've been in the league, those go hand in hand. (We have to) continue to be diligent on searching for the ball in runners’ hands, and then making plays when they come our way and not trying to force anything. I think we get in trouble when you try to force things, so they'll come, they always do in bunches and obviously we have to make the most of them when they do come.”

Joseph said he likes what he’s seen from Bridgewater and knows his defense will be challenged.

Joseph said, “You watched him last year in New Orleans where he was 5-0 as a starter. That wasn't by accident. He's playing really good football and the ball’s coming out really fast. He's taking care of the ball, he can put them in good plays; first, second and third down. So just watching him grow and how healthy he looks and the ball’s popping off his hands. He can move around, he can scramble and make plays with his feet. He's been impressive to watch.”

With Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey out, wide receiver Robby Anderson has 20 receptions for 278 yards, while DJ Moore has 14 catches with a 17.1-yard average.

On Anderson, Joseph said, “He's been a scary vertical threat in this league for a long time. In Denver, we went to New York and he had 150 on us on a couple plays. So he's capable of making big plays vertically.”

Carolina running back Mike Davis, who is the starter with McCaffrey out, can break tackles in the run game and has 16 receptions for a 7.4-yard average.

Joseph concluded, “It won't be easy. It's an NFL game. This team won a game last week. And when you win in this league, man, it's the greatest feeling ever. You gain huge confidence when you win. We didn't win, so we got to go out there Sunday and play winning football.”