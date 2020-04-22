AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Sixteen Years Later, Death of Pat Tillman Continuing to Make Profound Impact

Mason Kern

When evaluating professional prospects, sometimes franchise executives pass over important non-physical attributes.

In the weeks leading up to tomorrow's NFL Draft, Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim made sure to emphasize that mantra to his scouting department.

"When we decided to talk about special teams with our scouts, I thought it was only fitting that I rocked one of my favorite jerseys: my old-school throwback Pat Tillman jersey," he said. "Really just to remind me and all of our scouts that when you're looking at these players, particularly special teamers, it's not always about the bells and the whistles and the measurables and the height, weight and speed. It's a lot about the heart. And, certainly, Pat Tillman was the guy who represented that."

Tillman did more than reveal the importance of heart to NFL executives. Much more. He made an immeasurable impact from the first time he took the field to his departure from the NFL for the 75th Regiment of the U.S. Army.

The 22nd anniversary of Tillman's 1998 draft was this past Sunday. It served as an important reminder that even guys who are selected with the 226th pick in the seventh round, and a compensatory selection at that, can insurmountably elevate a program. Because that's what Tillman did. That's who Tillman was.

Today marks another anniversary. A more solemn one. Today, April 22, 2020, marks the 16th year since Tillman was killed by friendly fire while serving in Afghanistan. 

"He was a seeker of knowledge," said former quarterback Jake Plummer, Tillman's teammate at Arizona State and with the Cardinals. "He wasn't dull, he constantly strived to make himself better. Part of me hates him for that because he's not here for me to get motivated by. I can't go on a call and say, 'Hey, man, I'm kind of stuck. What can I do?'"

While he cannot turn to his longtime friend for help on a whim, Plummer emphasized the gratitude he feels for knowing someone like Tillman for as long as he did. Especially during some of the most formative years of his short life.

"When you find someone like that and you meet somebody like that, you just count your blessings to have had them in your life for whatever period of time that is," Plummer said. "He keeps me motivated. I just feel lucky to have known him and been a teammate of his both with the Sun Devils and the Cardinals."

Having shared such a close bond with the former Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year — stemming from their time during one of the most special seasons in ASU history (1996 Rose Bowl berth) to winning the Cardinals' first playoff game since 1947 in a 20-7 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in a NFC Wild-Card game in 1999 — Plummer is often tasked with an impossible feat.

He takes it in stride, though, and tries to emulate the values Tillman would be proud of.

"I'm the go-to sometimes to share stories of Pat and (guess) what would he think, what would he do?" Plummer said. "And, at times, I have to check myself and go, 'I don't know if I should talk about that right now. I'm not being very Pat-like by being lazy and complacent.' That's just what he was about, none of that.

"You can learn a lot from that. Just to trust in who you are, be confident in who you are. I try to honor him as much as I can. I was just lucky to call him a friend and teammate. I miss him dearly."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will 'Virtual' NFL Draft Affect Wheeling and Dealing?

NFL general managers from across the league are planning on how to approach trade discussions on draft day due to unprecedented circumstances

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

Lack of Medical Information Could Complicate NFL Draft

The prospect of selecting medically unfit players in the virtual NFL Draft is haunting league executives.

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

SI.com Publishers' Mock Draft: Picking for the Cardinals, Howard Balzer Selects ...

The SI.com network of team channel publishers conducted a first-round NFL mock draft with AllCardinals' Howard Balzer predicting ...

Mason Kern

A Hacker's Dream: Virtual NFL Draft Opens Unique Vulnerabilities

This NFL Draft has left teams relying on technology like never before and also made them more vulnerable.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Continue to Supplement DL in Latest Mock Draft

South Carolina DL Javon Kinlaw is the latest projection for the Arizona Cardinals at No. 8 overall in the NFL Draft

Mason Kern

Lessons Learned from This Year's Virtual Draft will Impact Future

In an unprecedented NFL Draft year, the implications of what will happen will extend to drafts of the future.

Howard Balzer

As Deadline for Offer Sheets Passes, 10 Restricted Free Agents Remain Unsigned

With the deadline for restricted free agents to present offer sheets passing by April 17, there are 10 players of this type who have not signed deals

Howard Balzer

With Virtual Draft Days Away, NFL Conducted 'Mock' Draft on Monday

The NFL initiated a mock draft to help prepare all 32 teams for how Thursday will operate. Despite a few hiccups, it functioned well.

Howard Balzer

Scouting and IT Departments Becoming MVP of NFL Draft Before it Begins

With the NFL Draft going virtual, 32 franchise IT departments have had to streamline the process for their organizations to avoid issues on draft night.

Mason Kern

by

MasonKern

GM Steve Keim Comfortable with Mason Cole at Center

The Arizona Cardinals have not yet re-signed last season's starting center A.Q. Shipley and appear comfortable with Mason Cole moving forward

Howard Balzer