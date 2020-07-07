Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed the largest contract in sports history Monday, a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million, as first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Tack that onto the final two years remaining on Mahomes' rookie deal and the Chief will be leading Kansas City for the next 12 years, at which time he will be 36-years-old (still younger than the 42-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who will be 43 on Aug. 3). It raises the question: Was the deal worth it?

NFL.com posed a similar question to a roundtable of its analysts: "If you could sign any current QB — other than Mahomes — for the next 12 years, who would you take?"

Across the five panelists, there were three quarterbacks selected. Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans was picked twice and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys was chosen once.

The third was the Cardinals' Kyler Murray.

"I'm taking the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Kyler Murray," former three-time Pro Bowl running back Maurice Jones-Drew said. "The kid is a ripe 22-years-old and the centerpiece of an Arizona Cardinals team on the come up. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick lived up to the hype as a dual-threat quarterback who thrilled in (head coach) Kliff Kingsbury's Air Raid offense with impressive throws and timely rushes. Some might argue that (Baltimore Ravens quarterback) Lamar Jackson would be a better choice, but Murray's playing style isn't quite as concerning as the reigning league MVP's."

For the purposes of this roundtable, an answer had to be given. Some were more reluctant to choose any quarterback worthy of a deal of Mahomes' magnitude. The most concerned of which being former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner, who inevitably, yet reluctantly, decided on Arizona's budding star.

"The answer is nobody," Warner said. "Twelve years in the NFL feels like an eternity. No other quarterback has proven that type of worth or is young enough to make me believe he can carry my team for that long. I know that's not the answer you were looking for, so for the sake of providing an answer, I'll say ... Kyler Murray."

Both Mahomes and Jackson broke out in their second NFL season. With a retooled offense largely as a result of the acquisition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Murray will attempt to do the same and set himself up for a potentially hefty payday when he is eligible to receive it after the 2021 season.