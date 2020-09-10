Patrick Peterson 'At Peace' Entering Contract Year

Last season was a blemish on an otherwise untainted career for Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson. After drama created by trade demands, followed by publicly redacting those overtures and citing his intention to remain with the franchise for the remainder of his career, Peterson was suspended by the NFL for the first six games of the season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

With the previous year behind him, Peterson will have the chance to climb back into the good graces of the Red Sea faithful, while also proving he was serious in his message of continuity. That is because 2020 represents a contract year for Peterson, the final of a five-year, $70.05 million extension he signed in 2014.

That deal was an extension of his rookie contract, of which he had two years remaining at the time. Peterson became an All-Decade player in Arizona with a perfect attendance record prior to last season. While his fall from grace shook him from the team captain's chair in 2019, his resurgence has been evident this offseason as he has worked, he said, to prove to himself that he can still play at an elite level.

The contract situation, meanwhile, is the least of his concern.

"I'm at peace," Peterson said following the Cardinals' Thursday practice. "There's nothing I can do about it. I'm under contract until the end of this season. All I can do right now is play ball. I feel like the ball is in my court. All I have to do is go out there and play P2 (his nickname) football and that's playing just all-around solid football. Taking No. 1s (receivers) out of the game, not giving up any touchdowns, just getting back into that form. I am at peace and, like I said, there's nothing that I can do about my contract at this point."

Peterson is intent on letting his play do the talking. Having just turned 30 in July, he said there is still plenty of gas in the tank and he is motivated to continue to display dominance at his position.

"I'm just extremely focused on getting back where I belong and in a way I'm accustomed," Peterson said. "That's on top of the game. Had a little boo-boo last year. That's behind me now. Now, I'm just extremely focused on the future. I believe there's a lot of great things in store for this defense, myself.

"Last year, you hear the chatter. You hear what people are saying, but with me being a [wise] vet, a seasoned vet, it just goes in one ear, out the other. I love proving people wrong. This is going to be a big year for me. I feel like my back is against a wall and that's when I operate at my best."

Peterson's track record speaks for itself: eight-time Pro Bowler (2011-18); three-time first-team All-Pro (2011, 2013, 2015). Now, Peterson is back in his rightful captaincy role in 2020 and has been praised by Cardinals' coaches for his improved focus since training camp began.

"Patrick has been what we expect him to be and that's as good as anybody in the league," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said in August. "So far in camp, he's been locked in, he's been focused, had a great offseason by all accounts, trained on his own and he's got the eye of the tiger this year, that's for sure."

With his play in 2020 pivotal to the type of contract he will demand when and if he hits unrestricted free agency next offseason, Peterson has turned his full attention toward improving on last season's five-win campaign. He said playing under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for the second consecutive in the same system was a crucial development for the defense as a whole.

And although safety Budda Baker and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins each signed record contract extensions — Baker becoming the highest-paid safety in the NFL and Hopkins earning the highest per-year average for a non-quarterback — Peterson said he was relatively unaffected by those decisions. He confirmed he has yet to discuss his own situation with the Cardinals' brass at this time.

"I haven't had any discussions with the front office about any contract extension," he said. "I can't worry about anybody else's pockets. Budda and DeAndre definitely got what they deserve. And it was their time. It's all about timing. And I've been in this game before, I've been in contract negotiations before, it's not my first go around. I'm lucky and blessed enough to be in my third go around.

"It's all about timing. With me, all I can do is worry about P2. That's my entity, that's my company. At the end of the day, all I can do is worry about me and when the time matches up perfectly, then we can sit down and talk about something."

