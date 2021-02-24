NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI.COM
Search

Patrick Peterson: Brandon Lloyd 'Helped Shape Me'

On his podcast "All Things Covered," Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson revealed the most underrated player he has faced.
Author:
Publish date:

On Wednesday's edition of the "All Things Covered" podcast, co-host and 10-year Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson talked about the most underrated player he has faced in the NFL. 

Peterson selected former wide receiver Brandon Lloyd, who played from 2003-2014 (minus 2013) for six different teams. 

Lloyd was on the Denver Broncos to start the 2011 season, Peterson's rookie year. But, he was traded early in the season to the St. Louis Rams, just in time to face Arizona twice. 

Peterson said on Wednesday those battles helped him develop as a young corner. 

"He might not know this; he helped me grow up," Peterson said. "He was one of the first guys I really had to shadow because he was in our division. He always gave me different stuff so he made me really work on my craft and be prepared for when I went up against him. Brandon was always so crafty with his releases; we knew he always had an opportunity to catch the ball."

Lloyd caught 10 passes for 154 yards in two games during the 2011 season against the Cardinals. 

He signed with the New England Patriots the following offseason and caught eight passes against Arizona in Week 2 of 2012.

Peterson said that Lloyd forced him to adjust and prepare. 

"He was always one of the guys who helped shape me, growing that competitive edge, knowing how guys counter your movement, how guys are studying your play as well," Peterson said. "Brandon Lloyd is probably the most underrated guy I've gone up against."

Patrick Peterson
News

Patrick Peterson: Brandon Lloyd 'Helped Shape Me'

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Draft

Mock Draft Watch: Few Agree on who the Arizona Cardinals Will Select at 16

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) reacts against the Seattle Seahawks.
News

Arizona Cardinals Chandler Jones Cut: Rejected by Steve Keim

Cardinals' Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass during the first half against the Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Dec. 20, 2020.
News

Cardinals GM Keim on Murray Playing Pro Football and Baseball: 'Hell No'

Cardinals' Kyler Murray (1) celebrates scoring a rushing touchdown against the Eagles during the first half at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Dec. 20, 2020.
News

Cardinals Expectations of Murray Continue to Rise

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Former Cardinals G Mike Iupati Retiring from NFL

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
News

Cardinals 2020 First-Year Reviews: DeAndre Hopkins

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals GM Steve Keim Addresses Free Agency Questions on 98.7 FM