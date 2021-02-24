Patrick Peterson: Brandon Lloyd 'Helped Shape Me'

On his podcast "All Things Covered," Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson revealed the most underrated player he has faced.

On Wednesday's edition of the "All Things Covered" podcast, co-host and 10-year Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson talked about the most underrated player he has faced in the NFL.

Peterson selected former wide receiver Brandon Lloyd, who played from 2003-2014 (minus 2013) for six different teams.

Lloyd was on the Denver Broncos to start the 2011 season, Peterson's rookie year. But, he was traded early in the season to the St. Louis Rams, just in time to face Arizona twice.

Peterson said on Wednesday those battles helped him develop as a young corner.

"He might not know this; he helped me grow up," Peterson said. "He was one of the first guys I really had to shadow because he was in our division. He always gave me different stuff so he made me really work on my craft and be prepared for when I went up against him. Brandon was always so crafty with his releases; we knew he always had an opportunity to catch the ball."

Lloyd caught 10 passes for 154 yards in two games during the 2011 season against the Cardinals.

He signed with the New England Patriots the following offseason and caught eight passes against Arizona in Week 2 of 2012.

Peterson said that Lloyd forced him to adjust and prepare.

"He was always one of the guys who helped shape me, growing that competitive edge, knowing how guys counter your movement, how guys are studying your play as well," Peterson said. "Brandon Lloyd is probably the most underrated guy I've gone up against."