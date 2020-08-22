Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury previously said that three-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson has a "chip on his shoulder" after his suspension-marred 2019 season.

Linebacker Chandler Jones said Peterson has a different look in his eyes.

Last season, was the first time in nine years that he missed a game due to his six-week suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. It was also the first time he missed the Pro Bowl.

On Friday, Peterson said he does not need to prove anything. But, he does want to remind people of his abilities.

"I just want to go out there and play at a high level," Peterson said. "But, I just think some people forgot what I can bring to the table, what I bring to this team and what I mean to the cornerback position.

"I don't necessarily feel I have anything to prove. I just want to go out there and play at a high level for 16 weeks and shut the haters or the doubters up."

He said his intensity is at a "whole other level" and he's counting the days before he gets to take the field in Week 1 on Sept. 13 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Peterson performed at a high level to end the season with five pass deflections and an interception over the last three games. Kingsbury said the veteran was playing as well as anyone in the league by the end of 2019.

He also worked as hard as ever has in the offseason to be ready for 2020.

"I believe this offseason was one of the hardest offseasons that I grind. As you get older, sometimes they say some of your skills may diminish or you may have to work a little bit harder in the offseason to put your body in certain conditions to where it knows how to respond when a certain scenario pops up in a game. Finding a way to dig deep, finding a way to fight through the lactic acid that may build up throughout a game.

"So, I put my body through certain situations this offseason that was much different than my previous offseasons, so I'm just ready man. I'm just extremely focused, extremely dialed in and just ready to play some of my best football I've ever played in my 10-year career."

Peterson said he feels more comfortable in second-year defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's system. He thought the defense came together at the end of last season, so he and his teammates should hit the ground running.

"Having an opportunity to play in a system two years straight, you get a little bit more comfortable," he said. "You know what you can get away with. You understand your leverage a little bit more. You know the terminology, the different tools that you can use to put yourself in a better position. It's been great for me. I have a full understanding of this defense now and obviously I know my role. Just being more comfortable with calls definitely helps you play faster and slow you down mentally thinking-wise, when you're out on the field," Peterson said.

His confidence is high.

Peterson concluded, "I believe this year's gonna be great for all of us, For the most part, the whole defense is coming back. Everybody knows how to prepare, everybody knows how to win now. Going through that five-game stretch at the end of the season, I believe the team really started to come together on the defensive side of the ball. Hopefully, that can carry over into this 2020 and 2021 season. And we'll we'll just have to wait to see where it takes us."