AllCardinals
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Expectations High for CB Patrick Peterson

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson never missed a game over his first eight years in the NFL from 2011-2018. He made the Pro Bowl every season and was included on the annually-released NFL Top 100 list each year from 2012 through 2019. It became somewhat of a routine. 

But last year, he was suspended for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy and missed the team's first six games. He was not a Pro Bowl selection for the first time and he also wasn't voted as one of the league's 100 best, either. 

During a virtual press conference Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Peterson is on a mission to prove he hasn't lost a step, despite last year's setbacks.

"Talking through things with him and just, he didn't like the way it was going early," Kingsbury said. He wanted to come out and play like Superman like he had his entire career, but it's not possible for any player to sit out six weeks and come back and be the player you are immediately without even really any live game practices or reps or speed.

"And so it took him a little while and by that last month he was playing as good as anybody in the league. And that's what he anticipates to be this season. I know he's on a mission. And I love that. I love that he has a chip on his shoulder."

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is no stranger to Peterson, having lined up opposite the corner multiple times as a member of the Houston Texans (see clip below). Most recently, the two faced off in November of 2017 in a 31-21 Texans victory. Hopkins had four receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Peterson had two tackles and an interception.

Hopkins' respect for the three-time All-Pro cornerback has not wavered despite a down year, as Hopkins emphasized Peterson should certainly have been included on a list of the league's best players. 

"Pat P is in the top three of cornerbacks that I've played against," Hopkins said on a virtual press conference Monday. "Obviously I think he deserved to be in the Top 100 even after the injuries that he had the year before last, or going into last year. He still played a good season. And I think people that played against him will say the same. He deserves to be in the Top 100. I don't think I had a vote in that, but I definitely put him in there."

Peterson was one of three at his position inducted to the NFL All-Decade Team as one of the best in the league during the 2010s. He has the track record of a probable Hall of Famer and just turned 30-years-old in July. 

Kingsbury, meanwhile, is eager to see what Peterson can do in a full season once again, should the schedule be played to capacity amid COVID-19. 

"He knows how good he can be and that's his expectation at all times," Kingsbury said. "So, I'm fired up to watch him play this year."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Evan Weaver Caps 'Long Journey' by Signing Rookie Deal

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Evan Weaver signed his first NFL contract recently, a four-year deal.

Mason Kern

by

MasonKern

Kliff Kingsbury Details 'Extra' Draft Night Home Photo

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury disclosed how the viral photo of his home from the NFL Draft came to be.

Alex Weiner

by

Shravaka

'High-Risk' OL Marcus Gilbert Has Peace of Mind with Opt-Out

The timeline of his decision suggests Arizona Cardinals OL Marcus Gilbert was aided by the confirmed agreement between the NFL and NFLPA.

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

In First Week of 'Training Camp,' 225 Players Unavailable at Some Point

It was a busy Tuesday with Detroit Lions Matthew Stafford one of 33 COVID players activated and four more official opt-outs.

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

Cardinals Jersey Gave DeAndre Hopkins 'Chills'

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins dawned his No. 10 jersey for the first time once training camp started.

Mason Kern

Special Teams Units Looking Solid Entering Training Camp

Analysis of the Arizona Cardinals special teams as training camp on-field work gets closer.

Howard Balzer

Marcus Gilbert Opts Out, Opens Right Tackle Competition

Arizona Cardinals tackle Marcus Gilbert announced his intention Tuesday to not participate this year.

Mason Kern

Rashard Lawrence Signs 'Special' First NFL Contract

Arizona Cardinals rookie defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence signed his first NFL contract recently, a four-year deal.

Mason Kern

NFL Players Disrespect Offensive Linemen in Top 100

The recently unveiled NFL Top 100, which is voted on by players, had just nine offensive linemen among 55 offensive players listed.

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

Arizona Cardinals Cut Three; Begin Camp Acclimation Period

The Arizona Cardinals began the acclimation period after waiving three more college free agents that were signed after the draft.

Howard Balzer

by

alexweiner