'Done All I Can': Peterson Hopes to Re-sign with Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson believes he has done enough in his contract year to earn an extension with the team.

The implications of the 2020 season were heightened for players around the NFL amid skepticism that the whole schedule would be played due to COVID-19. When it became clear that was the intention and the ability to do so was more plausible, the stakes were elevated that much further for those entering an all-important contract year.

Typically, athletes try to leverage on-field performance in their final seasons under contract to earn a larger payout for their next deal. While the coronavirus did not explicitly halt the NFL season and allowed players to prove their value, it did impact the league's bottom line, leading to the first salary-cap decrease in nearly a decade.

After rising about $10 million per year between 2012 and 2020, the global pandemic and lack of full stadiums and fan turnout at games have led to estimates from OvertheCap.com showing an 11 percent drop coming for the salary cap, going from around $200 million in 2020 to about $178 million in 2021. It can't be any lower than $175 million through an agreement between the league and NFL Players Association.

For veterans on the expiring end of their deals like Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, the circumstances are not ideal.

"It's definitely going to be unique," the 30-year-old defensive back said Thursday. "Teams are going to have to do a great job of making sure that they have their money managers putting their money in the right place to make sure that they keep the key guys that they need to help them win a championship. It's going to be a difficult offseason for upstairs management and it's going to come down to guys making some tough decisions.

"We'll have to see how this offseason is going to play out. We know it's going to be different. You got a lot of key guys that's going to be free agents, but you also got teams that's not going to be able to spend the money like they have previously. It's going to be very, very interesting and I can't wait to see what happens."

For Peterson's efforts this year, he has totaled 57 tackles (49 solo), eight passes defensed and three interceptions in 15 games played. He has started in every game for the Cardinals this season after only playing in 10 last year following a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

How did Peterson feel he responded in his comeback season?

"Honestly, I thought I played solid," he said. "You have to fight through certain things and you have to win certain downs, but for the most part, I believe I had a solid season. There's some plays I wish I could have back, but you can't. Just have to go back and watch the film and just continue watching how teams are attacking me, which is covering drags and crossers running through traffic. Have to find a way during this offseason of maneuvering better through things like that, if that's how teams are going to attack us if I'm here next year. Just have to find better ways to maneuver throughout the traffic in this man-to-man scheme that we play."

The 2019 season was the first time Peterson missed a game in his career. It also represented the first time he did not make the NFC Pro Bowl roster due to his ineligibility. While he has been consistent for Arizona this season, Peterson did not qualify for this year's virtual all-star game, but insisted the snub did not bother him.

"I'll get it next year," Peterson said.

Whether he will do so in a Cardinals uniform remains unknown. Peterson reaffirmed his interest in remaining with Arizona for the remainder of his career, which he said could last five more years or longer earlier this season, but that the decision is in the hands of the team's general manager, Steve Keim.

"Everything is going to take care of itself," Peterson said. "I've done all I can to present that I would love to be here, but at the end of the day, it's up to them. We'll just have to wait and see what the future brings after the season."

More important in the interim, however, is Peterson's efforts to help push the Cardinals into the playoffs for the first time since 2015. A win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 gets them there — as does a tie, along with a Chicago Bears loss to the Green Bay Packers.

"I'm definitely locked in and loaded to make sure that my guys are ready to roll for this Sunday matchup," Peterson said.

With Peterson's future vastly unknown, he expressed appreciation for the 10 seasons he has spent in Arizona, where he became the pro football player and man he is today. With 2021 less than 24 hours away, he just wants to continue to be the best version of himself.

"I pray to the good Lord each and every day, so whatever comes to my mind, that's how I go about life," Peterson said. "No New Year's resolutions for me; just happy to be able to see another healthy, blessed year."