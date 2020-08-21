The Cardinals cornerback group has been a consistent subject this week after projected starter Robert Alford suffered a torn pectoral muscle in practice last Sunday, which is expected to take him out for the entire season.

Veteran B.W. Webb signed Friday and was observed during the open portion of practice on the field and the team later announced the signing of Ken Crawley, while placing Alford on reserve/injured. After practice, starter Patrick Peterson weighed in on Alford’s loss.

“Losing Robert definitely is a devastating blow to this secondary unit," Peterson said following practice Friday. "I know all the work that he put in during this offseason to get back in position to be able to make plays. I was with him throughout the offseason, so it's definitely heartbreaking to see him go down once again, a second consecutive season here with us. Hopefully, we get a chance to go out there and strap it up together because I know how much the game means to Robert. I know how much he puts into it. He just plays with that passion and fire and he brings that every single day. So that's definitely going to be missed.”

How Peterson will be deployed as a result will likely be a week-to-week decision.

He said, “I think for the most part, we'll have my same role that I had last year, having opportunities to guard teams’ No. 1 receivers and if the case may be with me playing left and right, I'm all for that as well. I believe the game plan as it's been in the past will definitely continue to carry on moving forward.”

The questions to be answered in the next 23 days before the season opener against San Francisco is what the look will be for the other starting corner and nickel spot.

Last season, when Alford was lost for the year with a leg injury and Peterson missed the first six games because of a league suspension, rookie Byron Murphy Jr. ended up starting on the corner rather than his projected role in the slot. He was ticketed for nickel this year until Alford's injury.

Peterson is an unabashed Murphy fan.

“I have all the trust in the world in Murphy,” Peterson said. “He can play outside, inside. But honestly, wherever we put Murphy, he's going to be excellent. He's a great inside guy. And he's gained more and more confidence throughout this camp making a ton of plays outside. Very, very detail-oriented when it comes down to his press coverage, sticking to his leverage. He's very dialed in, and it's a pleasure to watch him grow, and seeing the steps that he's taken to make sure that he's in the best position possible.”

For now, at least, Murphy is on the outside with several others seeing time at nickel, “seeing who can play there,” according to Peterson because “we may have to keep Murphy outside.”

Peterson also had high praise for Jalen Davis, who he said has been “playing some great ball right now,” and former Arizona Wildcats undrafted free agent Jace Whittaker, who has been “phenomenal the last couple of days.”

He also mentioned Webb and added, “We got some guys that can play inside if we're not able to find that second guy out on the street or in our locker room.”

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday, “After you get over the disappointment for Robert, you understand that everybody in the league is going through this and we have to find the next man up and continue to move forward.”

He’s certainly happy to have Peterson, saying, “I thought toward the end of last year when Pat got his legs back underneath him after having to sit out for about half the season, he was really playing at a high level. I thought other guys in that secondary — [Jalen Thompson], Budda (Baker) — continue to progress and so we're going to continue to work through who is going to be playing that corner opposite Pat, but we like some of the guys we have and they just have to keep making plays when their number is called.”

Noting the arrival of Webb, Kingsbury said, “We wanted to bring in some more guys to take a look at. He's played at a very high level in this league at the nickel, so we'll see how that plays out for him.”

Finally, Peterson was asked about Whittaker not having any preseason games to prepare for the regular season if he would make it that far.

“It’s a different opportunity,” he said. “But Jace has been great so far. Throughout camp, getting an opportunity to go out there and show what he has. And that's going to be key, having opportunities that he's been given in practice and he's definitely making the most of them. These guys just have to make the best of their situation and when they’re called upon in practice, they just have to go out there and ball and treat it like a game.”