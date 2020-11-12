SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Patrick Peterson to Commissioner Roger Goodell: 'We Need More Eyes on the Field'

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has a message for the powers that be in the NFL, including commissioner Roger Goodell: Put more officials on the field because those there now often aren’t able to see clearly what happens on every play.

Former league vice president of officiating Mike Pereira, now a rules analyst for Fox, would often tell officials: “Call only what you see.”

Sounds basic enough. However, Peterson said that doesn’t always happen.

In a conversation with the media Thursday, he gave an example of a pass-interference penalty he received in Sunday’s loss to Miami when he insisted, “I didn’t touch [wide receiver DeVante Parker].”

Peterson said back judge Greg Wilson told him, “From my angle, it looks like you were engaged with him. I told him, ‘What do you mean from your angle? You can't even see the receiver because you're right behind me.’”

That prompted a “heated” — his own words — Peterson to say to reporters, “So what I'm proposing to the league: We need more refs on the field to officiate the game. If the back judge can't see the receiver, the [defensive back] is at a disadvantage. The referee, he's just not seeing the whole game, so we need more eyes to help these guys because I watched that play 30 times and I was in perfect coverage. I never touched, I never pulled. I never did anything like that because I take PIs very personally especially if I know I did not have a PI.

“We need more eyes on the field Mr. Goodell to get these games officiated better because receivers get away with so much. They push off every route, but the ref can never see it because the defender is blocking him. So if we want the game officiated to go evenly both ways, let’s put more eyes on the field so the game can be officiated the correct way.”

Of course, that begs the question whether the league actually wants the game officiated evenly. As Peterson believes of defensive players, “We're the bad guys so everything tends to go the offensive way especially when you're guarding someone.”

He also said the way the game is called affects the way defenders play. If there is confidence in the officiating, he said, “Defensive guys won't be scared to go out there and play aggressive or play a certain technique because you know the guys behind us don't have the proper view to see what's going on.”

“But at the end of the day, we have to continue to just hone in on our technique and do the best you can to make plays when it comes your way.”

He simply believes the officials will do the best they can if there are more on the field.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Criticizes Penalty Call

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker doesn’t agree with a critical penalty levied against him in Sunday’s loss to Miami.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Still Affected by Injuries, Baker Expected to Return

Arizona Cardinals defense had three players miss practice again Thursday, including safety Budda Baker.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson: The Playoffs Are Here

The Arizona Cardinals are 5-3 and in the playoff picture, but they have a difficult schedule to bring it home.

Alex Weiner

10 Best Running Backs in Arizona Cardinals History

Throughout their 100-year history, the Cardinals have seen a lot of standout running backs. Many had short careers but shined very brightly in what time they had. This article will explore the top 10 Cardinals running backs of all time—with a few honorable mentions thrown in for good measure.

Andrew Harner

Kyler Murray: 'I Feel Like I'm the Best Player on the Field'

Several Arizona Cardinals players expressed their opinion Wednesday they can be the best player in the NFL for their respective role.

Mason Kern

Best Head Coaches in Arizona Cardinals History

The Cardinals have had many head coaches throughout their 100-year history, and this article will explore the greatest leaders to ever roam the sidelines for the franchise.

Andrew Harner

Arizona Cardinals Team History and Timeline

This history of the Cardinals includes major historical events, Hall-of-Fame players, retired numbers, statistical leaders, best and worst seasons, team championship and playoff information, stadium moves, common questions and answers, and much more.

Larry Rankin

Budda Baker, Jordan Phillips Miss Arizona Cardinals Practice Wednesday

The Arizona Cardinals had several starters miss practice Wednesday including Budda Baker, Jordan Phillips and Justin Murray.

Alex Weiner

Drake, Kennard, Murphy All Return to Practice

The Arizona Cardinals get back several starters at Wednesday's practice including Kenyan Drake, Devon Kennard and Byron Murphy Jr.

Alex Weiner

OLB Kennard, CB Murphy Jr. Expected to Practice Wednesday.

Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said early Wednesday that OLB Devon Kennard and CB Byron Murphy Jr. were cleared to return to practice as of Tuesday night.

Mason Kern