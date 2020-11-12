Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has a message for the powers that be in the NFL, including commissioner Roger Goodell: Put more officials on the field because those there now often aren’t able to see clearly what happens on every play.

Former league vice president of officiating Mike Pereira, now a rules analyst for Fox, would often tell officials: “Call only what you see.”

Sounds basic enough. However, Peterson said that doesn’t always happen.

In a conversation with the media Thursday, he gave an example of a pass-interference penalty he received in Sunday’s loss to Miami when he insisted, “I didn’t touch [wide receiver DeVante Parker].”

Peterson said back judge Greg Wilson told him, “From my angle, it looks like you were engaged with him. I told him, ‘What do you mean from your angle? You can't even see the receiver because you're right behind me.’”

That prompted a “heated” — his own words — Peterson to say to reporters, “So what I'm proposing to the league: We need more refs on the field to officiate the game. If the back judge can't see the receiver, the [defensive back] is at a disadvantage. The referee, he's just not seeing the whole game, so we need more eyes to help these guys because I watched that play 30 times and I was in perfect coverage. I never touched, I never pulled. I never did anything like that because I take PIs very personally especially if I know I did not have a PI.

“We need more eyes on the field Mr. Goodell to get these games officiated better because receivers get away with so much. They push off every route, but the ref can never see it because the defender is blocking him. So if we want the game officiated to go evenly both ways, let’s put more eyes on the field so the game can be officiated the correct way.”

Of course, that begs the question whether the league actually wants the game officiated evenly. As Peterson believes of defensive players, “We're the bad guys so everything tends to go the offensive way especially when you're guarding someone.”

He also said the way the game is called affects the way defenders play. If there is confidence in the officiating, he said, “Defensive guys won't be scared to go out there and play aggressive or play a certain technique because you know the guys behind us don't have the proper view to see what's going on.”

“But at the end of the day, we have to continue to just hone in on our technique and do the best you can to make plays when it comes your way.”

He simply believes the officials will do the best they can if there are more on the field.