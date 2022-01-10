Pete Carroll Provides Update on Quandre Diggs' Injury

After suffering a gruesome injury, Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quandre Diggs will stay in Arizona. Head coach Pete Carroll updated reporters on his status.

With just over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs approached Arizona Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh and went low in order to take Pugh out as a blocker, hoping to disrupt the play and crowd space for the ball-carrier.

However, Diggs quickly went down after making contact with Pugh, grabbing for his knee immediately.

The injury, which was not replayed on the television broadcast, featured Diggs' ankle twisted and contorted to unsettling degrees.

Diggs, surrounded by players from both teams as he was carted off the field, disappeared into the tunnels of State Farm Stadium with tears in his eyes.

Diggs, who initially entered the league in 2015 with the Detroit Lions, has spent the previous three seasons in Seattle. Diggs, looking to get paid in the offseason as a free agent, made the Pro Bowl for a second-straight season in 2021.

From the moment Diggs crashed to the grass, the Seahawks knew the outcome would not be good for the 28-year-old safety.

Following the 38-30 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave an update on a player that emerged as a fan favorite in Seattle.

Carroll said Diggs suffered dislocated ankle and a broken fibula on the play. Diggs' ankle was put back in place, as he will spend the night in Phoenix before flying back to Seattle. "He'll be back," said Carroll following the game.

Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett got permission to stay behind with Diggs, a teammate who shares a strong connection with him.

The news reached across the league, as even former college teammates paid words of hope and prayer for Diggs.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport gave some good news in light of Diggs' injury, calling it a "best case scenario".

While the Seahawks will not be participating in the playoffs, the news is obviously disappointing for Diggs in various ways. He will no longer get to participate in the Pro Bowl, while also looking to potentially see a nice paycheck during the upcoming free agency period.

For now, Diggs will focus on his recovery. Although the play itself was nasty, it appears Diggs should be good to go for summer activities to begin the 2022 season.

Diggs, who played every game for Seattle this season, finished with a career-high 91 tackles and completed back-to-back five interception campaigns with the Seahawks.