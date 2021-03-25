Contract Details Patrick Peterson Arizona Cardinals/Vikings

The recurring storyline for the Cardinals as the 2021 league year approached was not only whether the team would be able to or were truly interested in bringing back cornerback Patrick Peterson and outside linebacker Haason Reddick, but what the free-agent market would be for both players.

The reality of the latter is not high, and begs the question how much the Cardinals were actually committed to re-signing them. The answer to that appears obvious.

Reddick’s deal was detailed in a story yesterday, and now Peterson’s contract is available.

The base value had been known, but it was important to track down as specifically as possible the terms of the “up to” $2 million incentives in his 1-year, $8 million contract because there were conflicting reports.

One said the incentives were for team performance, playoffs and being elected first-team All-Pro. Another claimed there was $1.5 million in three levels of playing time ($500,000 each for 70 percent, 80 percent and 90 percent) and the remaining $500,000 for All-Pro.

It turns out both of those weren’t totally accurate. AllCardinals has learned the All-Pro incentive is worth $1 million and the remaining $1 million is for a combination of playing time (75-95 percent) and defensive performance.

That is significant because the two are tied together and affects whether the incentives are considered likely to be earned (LTBE) for salary-cap purpose.

Peterson won’t be paid the play-time incentive unless the defensive portion is attained. The specifics of that are not known, but the Vikings ranked 27th in yards allowed in 2020, along with 27th against the run and 25th against the pass.

It is obvious that the defensive incentives are based on the unit being better in 2021. That makes the entire $2 million incentive not likely to be earned because Peterson was not All-Pro in 2020 and thus doesn’t count against this year’s cap.

If the play-time incentives were separate, they would be LTBE because Peterson played 99 percent of the snaps last season. In fact, in eight of his last nine seasons, he has played at least 92 percent of the snaps with the only outlier in 2019 when he served a six-game suspension. He played 95 percent or more in seven seasons and was at 99 percent three times.

The $8 million base value includes a $5.9 million signing bonus and $2.1 million salary, with it all charged against the cap in 2021 because there are no voidable years.

When Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was asked this week whether offers were made to Peterson, he avoided the question.

Keim said, “The thing about Patrick is, he has been a tremendous, tremendous player here for a long time. And when I think back to his time here, made me think about; you go through high school, and you're there for four years, and then you go through four years of college. And those relationships continue to grow over time. And they look back and you've looked back, and you have some of your best friends from those years.

“And to think about the fact that Patrick Peterson was with us for 10 years and built relationships throughout our building. I had a great relationship with Pat. So, to have these type of decisions are extremely difficult. It happened with (former safety) Adrian Wilson in his career, who is one of my right-hand men, and does a fantastic job for us. And it's not a fun part of the business. But we wish Pat the best and are excited about his opportunity in Minnesota.”

That about said it all.