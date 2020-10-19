During his weekly podcast “All Things Covered” after the Cardinals Week 4 loss to Carolina, cornerback Patrick Peterson broke down why 2020 eighth overall pick Isaiah Simmons has not yet made his mark.

"He's great kid and he's slowly trying to find out his role on the team," Peterson said. "That's the most difficult part for a young player is coming from all the success he had at college and now he feels like he's kind of handcuffed in the sense he's not able to go out there and showcase his talent. At the same time, where can we put him to help him be successful on the field? That's going to come down to the coaches."

Through five games, Simmons has played 58 defensive snaps, just 17 percent of possible plays. He had 18 defensive snaps as a starter in Week 1 at San Francisco, a game in which he struggled to defend running backs out of the backfield. Since then, he’s gotten less than 10 average defensive snaps per game.

When he got drafted, there was national excitement surrounding his prospects. He played multiple positions at Clemson, a team constantly on the national stage. He had the second-highest odds to win defensive rookie of the year in Vegas sports books behind Washington Football Team second overall pick Chase Young.

The Cardinals were coming off of a dismal defensive season in 2019, so Simmons' prior knowledge of multiple positions made him attractive.

Peterson gave a few reasons why it has not translated to playing time yet. They center around him not being able to find a spot that works best for him and the team.

"When he was in college, he played so many different positions," Peterson said. "To me, college is not as complex as in the league. Him not having an offseason to really find out what position would be good for him (had an effect)."

Despite all of the versatility Simmons brings, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said after the draft that would be an inside linebacker in the team's 3-4 defense.

He didn’t get a normal offseason to work there, but that is where he trained during camp and started in Week 1.

Arizona’s veteran starting inside linebackers have solidified their roles on defense. Jordan Hicks is a captain and offseason free-agent signing De’Vondre Campbell has been, as Peterson put it, better than people anticipated. They’ve both played at least 98.5 percent of defensive snaps with Campbell at 99.7 percent.

"I'm sure they didn’t expect 'DC' to have the season he's having," Peterson said. "It's hard to put that type of guy on the bench when the first rounder is not technically ready.

"Which safety would we put (Simmons) in front of? What linebacker would we put him in front of?"

Simmons received some reps in diffident spots at practice during the past two weeks, with some at outside linebacker given the slew of injuries there including All-Pro Chandler Jones and some at safety when that room was struggling with injuries.

General manager Steve Keim said moving Simmons around could stunt his growth, so unless he can seamlessly transition and that is the best option for the team, he advises against it.

"I just want him on the field," Keim said on his weekly appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Friday. "That being said, I know there are things that can stunt a player's growth. When you want a guy to play inside linebacker, and he's your future, getting a player to get experience with his eyes and his instincts and his reads and reactions is one thing. But whenever you're talking about moving a player to the outside, asking him to do different things, that's for the team. And that's fine, if he can handle that, but he's got to be significantly better than what you already have playing out there. So there's a number of things that go into the decisions. Obviously, we have all those talks behind the scenes with Vance and, and (head coach) Kliff (Kingsbury), but we're certainly trying to put the best 11 out there that we can."

Going from college football star to bench-warming rookie is a staunch adjustment. Campbell said he gives Simmons advice on what to do when playing time is not coming his way.

"One thing I try to tell him is, 'You can't control everything and control what you can control,'" Campbell said. "'You were brought here for a specific reason and things may not be going the way you want them to, but that's part of the life we live. Every day, every week, you're going to face adversity and it's not about what you do in the moment when things are going good, but who you are when things are going bad. [That's] what defines your character'."

On the podcast, Peterson said that Simmons can play anywhere and he hopes he finds a role soon because "he’s a great talent." The Cardinals have not showed any reason to believe Campbell and Hicks will get less snaps, so perhaps his best chance to get more action is to dazzle in his limited time on the field, which includes special teams.

Although Keim worries about moving him around, as they did with former first rounder Haason Reddick—who has fit into a nice role on the outside after three years of juggling—Simmons has shown the ability to play many spots on big stages. Maybe the Swiss Army knife approach works in his case.