AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

PFF: Lack of Help for Chandler Jones Still a Problem

Alex Weiner

Pro Football Focus ranked each NFL team’s defensive line Monday. The Arizona Cardinals placed No. 18.

They finished last season 17th in sacks with 40, however 19 of those came from a single source: outside linebacker Chandler Jones. PFF’s stated concern is that the supporting cast around Jones up front once again won’t be up to par.

“The lack of help for Jones could be a significant problem,” PFF's Sam Monson wrote.

Arizona made moves this offseason to add depth to the line. It signed former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to a three-year deal and added a depth signing in former Indianapolis Colts lineman Trevon Coley.

He racked up 10 sacks for Buffalo last season, but PFF was not impressed by the rest of his play.

Jordan Phillips had 10 sacks and might be confused for a legitimate pass-rush presence, but those sacks represented 10 of the 26 total pressures he managed all season long. The tape shows a series of unimpressive plays on those sacks. Phillips hasn’t topped 30 total pressures in a season and will likely be a run defender only this season.”

After taking Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons in the first round of April's draft, the Cardinals grabbed defensive linemen Leki Fotu (2019 All-American) from Utah and Rashard Lawrence, team captain for defending champion LSU.

Plus, veteran team captain Corey Peters has graded well on PFF with a score of 65 or better in every season since 2015.

However, Peters has been more effective as a run stopper than a pass rusher. Fotu and Lawrence fit that mold in college with just four combined sacks and three quarterback hurries last year.

“Corey Peters offers the same type of impact (run defender), albeit a more proven version, and fourth-round pick Leki Fotu makes a trio of run-focused interior defenders," Monson wrote. "Second-year player Zach Allen may be the player most likely to take a step forward and make an impact, but his rookie season lasted an underwhelming four games before injury landed him on injured reserve. Allen needs to show major improvement for the Cardinals to be anything more than reliant on the skills of Jones again in 2020.”

With new weapons, Arizona’s rush defense is deeper than the core that allowed the ninth-most rushing yards last season.

But that was not the Cardinals’ main weakness on defense in 2019, as they allowed the second-most passing yards and touchdowns in the NFL.

Part of that had to do with inconsistency in the secondary, but PFF’s point is that the mystery of who will get to opposing quarterbacks alongside Jones is ongoing. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals, Others: 'We Want to Play'

Several Arizona Cardinals players were involved in the coordinated "we want to play" hashtag message that NFL players publicized Sunday.

Mason Kern

PFF: David Njoku is a Fit for the Cardinals

David Njoku could give the Arizona Cardinals another threat on offense, via Pro Football Focus.

Alex Weiner

What else does the Cardinals defense need?

The Arizona Cardinals struggled to defend last season, so have they done enough to improve for 2020?

Alex Weiner

Chandler Jones was an 'Overproducer' in 2019

Arizona Cardinals Chandler Jones Overcame his circumstances and overproduced last season, according to Gil Brandt.

Alex Weiner

LIVE BLOG: Madden NFL 21 Cardinals Ratings Reveal

Live look at what the Arizona Cardinals players are rated on Madden NFL 21.

Alex Weiner

by

MasonKern

Kelvin Beachum Signs with Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals signed tackle Kelvin Beachum to bolster the line depth.

Alex Weiner

by

Howard Balzer

NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith, Union President JC Tretter Speak

NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith, Union President JC Tretter Speak About All Issues with Training Camps Approaching

Howard Balzer

Larry Fitzgerald Joins Dick's Sporting Goods' Board of Directors

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald was added to the Board of Directors for Dick's Sporting Goods.

Alex Weiner

by

rolcards

L.A. Rams T Andrew Whitworth, Family Test Positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles Rams T Andrew Whitworth, Family Test Positive for Novel Coronavirus; Father-in-Law Hospitalized

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

10 Greatest Wins in Arizona Cardinals History

Throughout their 100-year history, the Arizona Cardinals have had plenty of memorable wins. Read on to discover the 10 greatest victories in the history of the franchise.

Andrew Harner

by

MasonKern