Pro Football Focus ranked each NFL team’s defensive line Monday. The Arizona Cardinals placed No. 18.

They finished last season 17th in sacks with 40, however 19 of those came from a single source: outside linebacker Chandler Jones. PFF’s stated concern is that the supporting cast around Jones up front once again won’t be up to par.

“The lack of help for Jones could be a significant problem,” PFF's Sam Monson wrote.

Arizona made moves this offseason to add depth to the line. It signed former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to a three-year deal and added a depth signing in former Indianapolis Colts lineman Trevon Coley.

He racked up 10 sacks for Buffalo last season, but PFF was not impressed by the rest of his play.

“Jordan Phillips had 10 sacks and might be confused for a legitimate pass-rush presence, but those sacks represented 10 of the 26 total pressures he managed all season long. The tape shows a series of unimpressive plays on those sacks. Phillips hasn’t topped 30 total pressures in a season and will likely be a run defender only this season.”

After taking Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons in the first round of April's draft, the Cardinals grabbed defensive linemen Leki Fotu (2019 All-American) from Utah and Rashard Lawrence, team captain for defending champion LSU.

Plus, veteran team captain Corey Peters has graded well on PFF with a score of 65 or better in every season since 2015.

However, Peters has been more effective as a run stopper than a pass rusher. Fotu and Lawrence fit that mold in college with just four combined sacks and three quarterback hurries last year.

“Corey Peters offers the same type of impact (run defender), albeit a more proven version, and fourth-round pick Leki Fotu makes a trio of run-focused interior defenders," Monson wrote. "Second-year player Zach Allen may be the player most likely to take a step forward and make an impact, but his rookie season lasted an underwhelming four games before injury landed him on injured reserve. Allen needs to show major improvement for the Cardinals to be anything more than reliant on the skills of Jones again in 2020.”

With new weapons, Arizona’s rush defense is deeper than the core that allowed the ninth-most rushing yards last season.

But that was not the Cardinals’ main weakness on defense in 2019, as they allowed the second-most passing yards and touchdowns in the NFL.

Part of that had to do with inconsistency in the secondary, but PFF’s point is that the mystery of who will get to opposing quarterbacks alongside Jones is ongoing.