PFWA Arizona Chapter Awards DeAndre Hopkins, D.J. Humphries

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and left tackle D.J. Humphries won annual awards given by the Arizona chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America.

The Arizona chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America announced its annual awards Wednesday morning. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins received the Lloyd Herberg MVP Award while left tackle D.J. Humphries won the Steve Schoenfeld Good Guy Award for his "cooperation and insight" when dealing with the media.

Herberg was a Cardinals beat writer for the Arizona Republic from 1988-1994, when he lost his battle with cancer. Schoenfeld covered the Cardinals for the Republic from 1988 until he was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2000.

Arizona Republic columnist Kent Somers presented Humphries with his award over Zoom during Wednesday’s press conference. He started by going over what the awards mean.

"These awards mean a lot to all of us, especially to those of us who were friends with those two guys," Somers said. "They mean a lot to the families of Lloyd and Steve. I get texts from the families at this time every year asking me, 'Who's going to win the award named after my dad, my husband.'

"The MVP Award obviously recognizes a player's performance on the field. The Good Guy Award recognizes a player who not only performs on the field, but is consistently available to reporters and also helps provide insight into the game and often into the life of a player."

Humphries smiled and said this is the first award he has received since Pop Warner football.

He then said, “I always try to make sure I am available for you guys. You guys have a job to do. So, I try to make sure I'm always as helpful as I can be. And I really appreciate you guys for awarding me this.”

He went on to then face questions about the Cardinals’ upcoming game, which he answered with great detail as is usual with Humphries.

Meanwhile, Hopkins set the franchise record for receptions in a single season last Sunday, catching his 111th pass of 2020.

He leads the team and is third in the NFL with 1,372 receiving yards, which is 91.5 per game. He’s also tied with Christian Kirk for the team-high with six touchdown catches.

Last year, quarterback Kyler Murray won the Lloyd Herberg MVP award and guard Justin Pugh took home the Steve Schoenfeld Good Guy Award.