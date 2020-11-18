With both the Cardinals and Seahawks on the practice field Tuesday in preparation for Thursday Night Football, some of the DNPs (did not practice) from Monday disappeared. However, there were still six for the Cardinals and eight for the Seahawks.

Those not practicing for the Cardinals were linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (calf), tight ends Maxx Williams (ankle) and Darrell Daniels (ankle), guard Justin Murray (hand), nose tackle Corey Peters (knee) and safety Charles Washington (groin).

Listed as not practicing Monday, but upgraded to limited Tuesday were defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), linebacker Haason Reddick (neck) and safety Jalen Thompson (shoulder).

Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald, who had veteran’s days off Monday, both had full participation Tuesday.

Finally, safety Budda Baker (groin/ankle), running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring) were limited for the second consecutive day.

For Seattle, the eight DNPs were tackle Duane Brown (knee/not-injury related), cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar (knee), Shaquill Griffin (concussion/hamstring) and Neiko Thorpe (core), guard Kyle Fuller ()ankle), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (knee), center Ethan Pocic (concussion) and safety Jordan Simmons calf).

Upgraded from not practicing to limited was running back Chris Carson (foot) and from DNP to full participation was defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hand/not-injury related).

Running back Carlos Hyde (hamstring) and tight end Greg Olsen (foot) were upgraded from limited to full.

Limited for the second straight day were running back Travis Homer (wrist/knee/thumb), defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle) and linebacker K.J. Wright (ankle).

Six players that practiced in full both days were safeties Jamal Adams (shoulder) and Ugo Amadi (hamstring), wide receivers Penny Hart (knee) and Freddie Swain (foot), guard Mike Iupati (back) and cornerback Ryan Neal (hip).

After Wednesday’s practice, the status report with players out, doubtful or questionable will be revealed.