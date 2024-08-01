Steelers Re-Signing Former Cardinals OLB
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals OLB Markus Golden is re-signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, as confirmed by the organization.
"Golden, who will be entering his 10th year in the NFL, was signed by the Steelers last offseason. He finished the 2023 season with 20 tackles, 14 of them solo stops, four sacks, six tackles for a loss, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery," wrote team reporter Teresa Varley.
"His four sacks ranked third on the team behind fellow outside linebackers T.J. Watt (19) and Alex Highsmith (7).
"Golden played in 16 games, as well as starting the team's AFC Wild Card game with Watt out injured."
Prior to signing with the Steelers last year, Golden was a fan favorite here in the desert after spending the first four years (2015-18) of his career in Arizona. Golden then signed with the New York Giants before later being traded back to the Cardinals in 2020, where he spent three more years before signing with Pittsburgh.
Golden was a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and has three seasons where he reached double-digit sacks, two of which came in Arizona.
Golden was a solid rotational piece behind the Steelers' dynamic duo of TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith last season and would have been a strong piece for the Cardinals' edge room as well.
"Junk" is back in the Steel City, however.