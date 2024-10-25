Steelers Sign Former Cardinals WR
ARIZONA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are singing former Arizona Cardinals WR Andy Isabella to their practice squad.
From Pittsburgh's official press release:
"Isabella is in his sixth NFL season after being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 62nd overall selection. Isabella has spent time with the Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, appearing in 41 games, including three starts. He has 33 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns, including an 88-yard touchdown his rookie season.
"Isabella played college football at the University of Massachusetts where he appeared in 45 games. He had 231 receptions for 3,526 yards and 30 touchdowns. He was a Biletnikoff Award Finalist and consensus All-American in 2018 when he led the country in receiving yards per game with 141.5 yards and named to the 2018 College Football All-America Team."
The Steelers have been looking to add premier receiver talent via the trade market, so this isn't exactly the receiver news everybody in Pittsburgh has been hoping for.
Can Isabella's speed pay dividends in his new opportunity?
