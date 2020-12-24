The Pivotal Progression of Arizona's Young Defenders

The Cardinals got a major boost from their younger playmakers on defense on Sunday.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts fired a deep ball down the seam towards the end zone as time expired. Several players went up to make the play, but second-year cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. knocked the ball away from any Eagle to give Arizona its eighth victory of the season last Sunday.

The Cardinals have had to rely on a lot of younger playmakers on defense due to the season-ending injuries of several veterans. But, last week's victory over Philadelphia was a game in which the young defenders synchronously showed their potential.

Second-year defensive tackle Zach Allen led the team with 11 combined tackles, plus a sack and a batted down pass.

Murphy got a sack and deflected three passes, including two in the end zone late in the game. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert appeared to have scored the potential game-tying touchdown with two minutes remaining, but Murphy fought to get his hands on the ball and it hit the turf.

Rookie Isaiah Simmons showed off his ability to fit in anywhere, lining up at dime, nickel, safety, on the edge and at his typical inside linebacker position.

Rookie defensive tackle Leki Fotu came away with a sack that lost the Eagles eight yards in the red zone late in the fourth quarter, just before Murphy's play.

"Zach had his best game with 11 tackles and one sack and to watch Isaiah play safety and play Sam backer and to play nickel and some dime, that was impressive to watch," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "Rashard Lawrence had some good downs and Leki, in the last two or three weeks, has played really good football.

"When those young guys take those steps, it definitely makes us a better defense."

It has taken a lot of climbing over obstacles for that group to reach a level it displayed last weekend. Allen, Lawrence and Fotu all had stints on reserve/injured this year. Simmons didn’t see a lot of snaps for most of the season. Murphy was previously on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

This is the second season that Allen has had to deal with injury problems. He was held to just four games during his rookie year because of a neck injury.

But, he has been healthy and a key contributor over the last couple of weeks. For him, Sunday’s performance made a lot of his struggles worth it.

"Definitely felt like it's all coming together a little bit," Allen said. "It definitely was a good feeling. It's not been the easiest two years so far, but hopefully, it's something that I can build on and build a consistent and, knock on wood, healthy career."

He also pointed out the growth he has seen in Fotu and Lawrence.

With linemen Corey Peters and Jordan Phillips on reserve/injured for a lot of the second half of the season, their growth and health were keys in the defensive line having a full unit to stabilize the line.

"They've also had to battle injuries, especially Rashard," Allen said. "I think the great thing about them is they have very professional mindsets, and they come into work every day. It's really exciting to see where they're going to go."

Murphy and Simmons specifically gave the Cardinals a lot of versatility Sunday.

Simmons played all the positions listed above, but Murphy is a durable cornerback in his own right. He has played on the outside, the nickel and in the slot this season.

Plus, he has knocked down two potential game-winning throws this season, last Sunday and in Week 1 against San Francisco 49ers, who face Arizona this week.

Joseph has seen the growth from Murphy, who was thrown into the fire as the top cornerback in his first six games last season due to a suspension to Patrick Peterson.

"You can argue that he's been our most consistent corner," Joseph said. "Last year, he played a bunch of snaps as a rookie before he was ready to play. So he took some bumps and bruises, but I think that that's definitely paying off now."

He also noted that Murphy is a willing and gifted tackler, which showed in his sack and a tackle for loss Sunday.

Murphy added: "First year, you can always say you kind of think too much, there's a lot of stuff going on. But as Year 2 came, got into my playbook a little bit more, getting all the small things down, not thinking too much, knowing my assignment before the ball is snapped."

Simmons showed what made draft evaluators lick their chops about his Swiss Army Knife potential.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker outlined what that does psychologically to opposing offenses.

"He's playing so many different positions, it's hard for opposing offenses to know what personnel we're in," Baker said. "There's base, there's nickel, there's all these different personnels.

"When Isaiah is in the game, and Byron as well, we can do so many different things and they don't know what we're doing."

Joseph was pleased where his young defenders stand this week. Even his top-two sack getters Haason Reddick and (injured) Dennis Gardeck are just 26. He called the NFL a “young players’ league” and that his youthful playmakers are getting better every week.

Whether that progression continues could be a difference-maker for the Cardinals' playoff hopes, as they will be especially tested against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17, a team that got the better of Arizona three weeks ago.

"I told our staff and our defense a couple months ago, when Zach Allen and Leki and Rashard Lawrence and Dennis Gardeck and those young players are playing well, this defense will go to a next level," Joseph said. "It's happening because those young guys are taking bigger roles and they're playing very well for us. Isaiah, he played the most snaps he's played all year I think 60-plus snaps (63), so when those young guys start to be big impact players for our defense, it gives us more depth."

That depth will be further tested by the absence of Gardeck, who played a season-high 24 snaps against the Eagles, but will be placed on reserve/injured because of a knee injury.