Banjo Added to Reserve/COVID-19, Thompson 'Hopefully' Available

The Arizona Cardinals placed safety Chris Banjo on reserve/COVID-19, per a team release.

In accordance with franchise and NFL policy, the reason for Banjo's placement was not disclosed. It is currently unknown whether the veteran defensive back tested positive for coronavirus, or was deemed a close contact of another individual. Either way, it puts his status of playing in this weekend's critical Week 17 matchup agains the Los Angeles Rams in doubt.

Banjo is the first player to be added to the coronavirus-related reserve list since Dec. 21, when cornerback Robert Alford (pectoral) was designated there from reserve/injured before reverting Dec. 28.

Prior to that, the last Cardinals players added to that list were wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Trent Sherfield on Thanksgiving. Fitzgerald tested positive for the virus and was activated 12 days later, while Sherfield was deemed a close contact and was brought back in six days.

The Rams have had their own personnel issues this week with injuries and coronavirus designations. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp reportedly tested positive and was placed on reserve/COVID-19 Tuesday, while defensive lineman Michael Brockers was added Thursday.

Banjo has played in 13 games this season, tallying 48 tackles (34 solo), one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and one pass defensed. He did not practice Wednesday with a listed hip injury and was not observed during the open portion of Thursday's session.

While Banjo's absence thins the depth chart at safety, the Cardinals are hoping to regain the services of Jalen Thompson, who re-injured an ankle issue he picked up in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 11 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

"He played about maybe 40 snaps on the year," Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said of Thompson Thursday. "He got hurt the third snap in Week 1 against San Fran. Last year, about the last last month of the '19 season, he was one of our better players. We had high hopes coming into the season and obviously having a great camp and playing Week 1 and only playing three snaps — and he came back against Seattle and played well and got hurt again.

"Hopefully he can come back Sunday and help us win and we can move on to the playoffs. And he can obviously play more to to keep helping us win, but he's a good young player that's got some of (safety) Budda (Baker's) traits as far as running and tackling in the open field. Hopefully he can stay healthy and become the guy we want him to be."

Banjo's absence leaves just four safeties on the Cardinals active roster: Baker; Thompson; Deionte Thompson and Charles Washington. The franchise also has Chris Miller on the practice squad.