Humphries Attributes Cardinals 'Light Years' Progression to Kingsbury

In the wake of a lackluster finish to his second season at the helm of the Arizona Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury faced immediate criticism from those who follow the organization, with some even calling for his job. All this, despite an 8-8 finish to the season just a year removed from a 5-10-1 campaign and two years out from three wins and being widely regarded as the worst team in the NFL.

For Kingsbury's efforts, the Cardinals were ranked as the league's No. 1 offense for a portion of the season. Much of that was aided by the introduction of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason, in a trade general manager Steve Keim orchestrated with the Houston Texans that did not involve a first-round pick, and his evolving relationship with star second-year quarterback Kyler Murray. Yet, consider that the two did not have requisite time to forge a relationship entering the year after traditional offseason programs were canceled due to COVID-19, making August's training camp the first the two had real practice time together.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals started the season 5-2 before reaching 6-3 by Week 10 and optimism at its highest point since 2015, their last playoff appearance. Expectations from the preseason soon changed as the Cardinals appeared more dynamic than originally anticipated.

Then, Murray picked up a shoulder injury and was not quite the same for a few weeks. During that stretch, Arizona lost four of five games, including a three-game streak. That cast doubt over Kingsbury and the Cardinals, leading to an uninspiring 2-5 finish to the season that ended without a trip to the playoffs for the fifth straight year.

Is the final result that far off from what was expected? Should it really call for a new head coach in the middle of Murray's rookie contract? According to the players, the latter answer is a resounding no.

"We came light years from having the No. 1 pick, having three wins, to being 8-8," left tackle D.J. Humphries said Monday. "That happened with Kliff as our head coach and those fans that have those opinions . . . I don't want to get enamored with talking to those guys at all because if you're not with us, you're against us."

A notable adjective that Kingsbury and his players use to describe their 2020-21 season is "progress." And that is exactly what was made. While it is evident the franchise would have wanted a more positive springboard into the next season, the building blocks are in place for continued progression and success.

"Obviously it didn't end the way we wanted to," Kingsbury said Monday. "That was disappointing, but made some steps in the right direction. We just have to continue to work, continue to get better."

In continuing to try to learn the operations of the NFL, considering the Cardinals hired him out of the college ranks after being fired from Texas Tech and poaching him away from an agreement to become the offensive coordinator at USC, Kingsbury attributed many of the losses Arizona suffered this season on himself. While fans may view it as a sign of unpreparedness or pure inability at the professional level, Kingsbury's players have expressed appreciation for the accountability.

"This is Kliff's second year, you see the progress that we've made," safety Budda Baker said Monday. "He's a great coach, he's a guy who listens to his players and he's just a great guy. He comes to work each and every day early in the morning, works his butt off trying to help this organization and trying to help this team each and every day."

With free agency and the impending NFL Draft set to alter the composition of the Cardinals' roster, Kingsbury is focused on continuing the year-to-year improvement that the franchise has enjoyed in his two-year tenure.

"Just have to get better overall," he said. "There's no secret to that. We've got to work harder and continue to build this thing the right way. I said it to start this deal off and there was progress made. We were a better team, we were more competitive, but we definitely left a lot out there. And that's on us as coaches and players to take the necessary steps and work at it to be better moving forward."

Keim and owner Michael Bidwill have important decisions to make regarding the future of the organization this offseason. For Kingsbury's part, he is operating with nothing in mind other than the evolution of his team.

"It's always a learning experience, you're trying to figure out ways to get better, all of us are," Kingsbury said. "When we talk with Steve and Michael, where do we see this heading? What do we need to do to get better? And what do we need to do to get there?

"You try to take advice from those guys and they've been in this a lot longer than I have when it comes to the NFL. We'll try to put a plan in place that sets this place to take another step next year like we did this year."