Arizona Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report

    • October 20, 2021
    Another Wednesday Surprise: Four Cardinals Don't Practice with Previously Unknown Injuries

    Four Arizona Cardinals players did not practice Wednesday because of previously undisclosed injuries.
    Author:

    Wednesdays usually bring some surprises to the Cardinals injury report and today was no exception.

    New additions that did not practice were tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring), linebackers Devon Kennard (shoulder) and Kylie Fitts (concussion) and nose tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf).

    Limited were linebacker Zaven Collins (shoulder), while defensive tackle Leki Fotu practiced fully with an elbow injury.

    Others not practicing that have had previous injuries were right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ribs), linebacker Jordan Hicks (toe/ankle), guard Justin Pugh( back) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins with his normal Wednesday rest day.

    Limited were running back Chase Edmonds (shoulder) and linebacker Tanner Vallejo (hand). Linebacker Dennis Gardeck had full participation with a hand and elbow injury.

    For the Texans, not practicing were center Justin Britt (knee), safety Terrence Brooks (chest), wide receiver Brandin Cooks (rest), defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (back) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (personal).

    Wide receiver Chris Conley (neck) was limited, while wide receiver Danny Amendola practiced full with a thigh injury.

    Texans head coach David Culley announced earlier in the day that quarterback Davis Mills would start with Tyrod Taylor on reserve/injured since Sept. 21 because of a hamstring injury. He has yet to be designated for return.

    Houston made two roster additions Wednesday, activating defensive tackle Ross Blacklock from reserve/COVID-19 and signing center Jimmy Morrissey from the Raiders practice squad. That came after the Tuesday release of linebacker Whitney Mercilus and wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts.

    Blacklock had been on the COVID list since Oct. 1.

    Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard (42) against the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium.
