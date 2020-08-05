AllCardinals
Gilbert Opts Out; Lions' Stafford Activated from COVID-19 Reserve

Howard Balzer

The Cardinals were removed from the very short list of teams that had no players opt-out of their contract or be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list when tackle Marcus Gilbert announced he would be foregoing the 2020 season. The Los Angeles Chargers are now the only team with no unavailable COVID-related players.

The official paperwork hasn’t been submitted to the NFL, so Gilbert’s status is not yet reflected in the team totals below. Gilbert had been placed on active/non-football illness status Sunday along with tight end Maxx Williams due to failed physicals. Williams has passed his as of Tuesday.

There were 14 players activated from the COVID-19 list Tuesday, including Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford and Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew. The Lions claimed that Stafford had a false positive test for the virus after being negative twice. That necessitated him having two more negative tests before he could enter the team facility, according to league policy.

Minshew was living with teammates wide receiver Michael Walker and safety Andrew Wingard. The trio live together and Walker tested positive, so even though Minshew and Wingard did not, they were placed on the list because of potential exposure to Walker. Wingard was also activated, while Walker remains on reserve.

Four additional players officially opted out Tuesday and three landed on the COVID-19 list.

Throughout the league, there have been 52 players that have opted out with their decision officially reported to the league. Another 90 have been placed on reserve/COVID-19, with 33 having been activated after having two negative tests. Three of those activated were subsequently waived.

  • 29 players were placed on active/NFI, five of whom passed physicals.
  • Seven were placed on active/non-football illness with six passing physicals, one of whom was then waived.

The total is 225 players not available to their teams for some period of time, including those that opted out. Eight Patriots have opted out, and the team with the next highest total is Dallas with three.

Here is a team-by-team look through Tuesday based on what has been reported officially to the league office:

Arizona: 2 illnesses (1 passed physical)

Atlanta: 6 COVID-19; 1 illness (passed physical)

Baltimore: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19, 1 PUP, 1 NFI

Buffalo: 2 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (1 activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI

Carolina: 2 opt-outs, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 illness (passed physical)

Chicago: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (3 activated)

Cincinnati: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19, 3 PUP (1 passed physical), 4 NFI (1 passed physical)

Cleveland: 3 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (3 activated), 3 PUP, 1 NFI

Dallas: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19, 2 PUP

Denver: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Detroit: 2 opt-outs, 8 COVID-19 (3 activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI

Green Bay: 1 opt-out, 5 COVID-19, 2 PUP, 2 NFI

Houston: 1 opt-out, 2 PUP

Indianapolis: 1 opt-out, 2 COVID-19, 3 PUP (1 waived), 2 NFI

Jacksonville: 2 opt-outs, 12 COVID-19 (6 passed physicals), 2 PUP (1 activated), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Kansas City: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated, then waived), 2 PUP, 1 NFI

Las Vegas: 3 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP, 1 illness (passed physical, then waived)

L.A. Chargers: 1 NFI, 1 illness (activated)

L.A. Rams: 1 opt-out, 2 COVID-19 (1 activated)

Miami: 1 opt-out, 7 COVID-19 (4 activated, 1 waived), 1 NFI

Minnesota: 1 opt-out, 9 COVID-19 (5 activated), 1 PUP, 2 NFI (passed physicals)

New England: 8 opt-outs, 3 PUP (1 activated)

New Orleans: 2 opt-outs, 2 PUP

N.Y. Giants: 2 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (1 activated), 2 NFI, 1 illness (passed physical)

N.Y. Jets: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19, 3 PUP, 1 NFI

Philadelphia: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19, 2 PUP

Pittsburgh: 4 COVID-19 (1 activated, then waived)

San Francisco: 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 on NFI), 5 PUP (2 activated), 3 NFI

Seattle: 1 opt-out, 1 PUP, 3 NFI

Tampa Bay: 3 COVID-19, 1 PUP

Tennessee: 1 opt-out, 1 COVID-19 (1 activated), 2 PUP

Washington: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19, 2 PUP, 1 NFI

