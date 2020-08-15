Video Games a Rallying Force during Virtual Offseason

While players around the NFL navigated the uncharted waters of a coronavirus-caused suspension of in-person workouts this offseason, canceling OTAs and minicamps in the process, they were forced to adapt and prepare on their own. While the circumstances for getting there may have been different, the results were similar to the 2011 lockout that also forced players to operate away from facilities.

A main difference in how athletes handled both situations? The evolution of the video game industry.

At the beginning of the decade, the craze surrounding gaming centered around a three-dimensional point of view and a focus on graphics improvement. Nintendo launched its 3DS, the PlayStation created its 3D display for their newest third-generation PS3 model and Apple came out with its A5 processor.

Now, in 2020, PlayStation is soon to launch the fifth installment of its industry-defining system, while Apple created 15 more processors in its 'A' series, alone — the company developed five more separate series, the latest of which being the Apple U1.

Needless to say, times have changed. As a result, more and more players in today's NFL grew up in a completely different era of video games. The drastic improvements have led many to continue playing even in their adult lives. For several Arizona Cardinals players, they were a much-needed outlet for team bonding and general excitement as it fostered similar competition to playing football.

"I'm sure I can speak for about 80 percent of the professional athletes that video games has been our No. 1 escape and savior during quarantine," wide receiver Christian Kirk said this week. "Especially me, (running back) Chase (Edmonds), (safety) Budda (Baker), (linebacker) Chandler (Jones), we're all playing Call of Duty for hours during the day after we get our workouts in. And when you're an ultimate competitor, competition is one of the things that you just need in your life. And so, it just gives us all an opportunity to go out and compete with one another, communicate and it's like being out there on the field. I think that's why we like it so much, but it's definitely been something that we've all been able to escape through."

Added tight end Maxx Williams Friday: "I think I just got really good at video games, like the rest of us. There wasn't much really else to do, being at the house. Me and my friends got our plenty of time of video games in."

That escape from one virtual reality — the real world and players' online responsibilities via team meetings and virtual requirements — to another through a controller helped to alleviate stress caused by the unknown predicament the world has faced. Hopping on a headset and gaming, talking to teammates and developing relationships fostered a dynamic that has led into training camp.

"That outlet is definitely the video games," Baker said Friday. "For me, I was never a video game player. Even growing up, I never played a game. I had an Xbox in my closet somewhere and I just pulled it out, bought Call of Duty, next thing you know all my teammates are all on. It was definitely fun to be playing games with them, like (quarterback) Kyler (Murray), of course Chandler. There's just a bunch of guys, [Christian] Kirk, a lot of guys were playing and definitely got into the group chats and started talking about football and talking about other things outside of football. It was definitely a cool thing to have something as small as a video game to reconnect with your teammates and friends."

Even for veteran players who are on the cusp of having grown up with more advanced gaming systems, the ability to utilize those mediums as a means to connect with teammates in a healthy, competitive manner was a beneficial development.

"I used to play video games all the time, but I'm sitting here at 30 now with a daughter and I don't really have time to play video games," Jones said a week before training camp. "But when I do, I'm always trying to join with teammates because we're not in the locker room. I don't have that time to sit there and pick people's brains and build that camaraderie. There'll be some times where the game's loading and I'll just be like, 'Hey, how was your day today? What'd you do? Did you work out? Did you break a sweat?' This is back when we weren't having workouts, when OTAs were supposed to go on.

"I wasn't jumping on their case, but I was just putting those thoughts in their heads saying, 'Hey, well Chandler asked me, maybe I should go get a workout in.' And you'll be surprised, some of that stuff, it goes pretty far. There's a few times where I even got on Budda, 'You were playing the game all day, you didn't work out?' He's like, 'I'll work out tomorrow.' But he's one of my closest friends, so I can do that with him for sure, without him taking it [as] an offense."

While first-person, online shooter games like Call of Duty seemingly captured the attention of most Cardinals players, there are some who beat to the sound of their own drum. In fact, some have potentially equal talents on the sticks as the gridiron.

"I've been killing everybody in Mario Kart lately on the Nintendo Switch," quarterback Brett Hundley told reporters during the offseason. "I'm actually the reigning champ in Arizona, so I stick to that pretty heavy. And people know when they come to this house, first thing they get is a whoop down in Mario Kart, then we can have fun and just enjoy each other's company."