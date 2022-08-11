The Arizona Cardinals won't risk throwing most of their set starters on the field in Friday's preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But the game will be an evaluation opportunity for those battling for positions, either to be a starter or to make the roster.

Training camp to this point has highlighted some of Arizona's younger talent considering injuries, veteran's days off and off-the-field situations that have kept many players out.

"This is a culmination of a lot of hard work for a lot of these young guys to get out there and show what they can do, so I really enjoy the preseason games," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

The Bengals will also rely on their young depth Friday.

Here are six players to keep a close eye on Friday night when the Cardinals face the Bengals:

CB Marco Wilson

Wilson started every game he was healthy for as a rookie last season, but Kingsbury has made it clear the corner won't regain his role without a fight.

Kingsbury challenged Wilson, saying the jury is still out on the defensive back.

There were hiccups during Wilson's rookie season, and he watched on tape every time he got beat by a receiver this summer to fix his imperfections.

Wilson is a rare 2021 starter who will suit up Friday to prove he is the guy for Arizona on the outside. He will line up alongside Antonio Hamilton, according to the team's depth chart for the game.

ILB Zaven Collins

Collins did not get much run at the end of his rookie year in 2021. He sustained shoulder injuries in the middle of the season and largely lost his role to Tanner Vallejo.

The Cardinals are counting on him to step up in Year 2, but he is not exempt from playing in preseason games.

Something to look for is where Collins lines up. He has not been a pure Mike linebacker during training camp, lining up sometimes on the edge.

"I learned multiple positions at the end of last year, and then also in OTAs and minicamp, so being able to know those other positions kind of accommodates what you do now," Collins said.

RB Eno Benjamin

If there were a Cardinals offseason MVP, Benjamin would be on the short list of candidates.

Kingsbury has been nothing but praiseful of the third-year running back as he looks for an ideal complementary piece to starter James Conner.

Benjamin did not play as a rookie in 2020 nor did he get a preseason. He impressed during his preseason debut last year against the Dallas Cowboys with five carries for 50 yards and a touchdown.

His training camp performance has put him firmly in the battle for the second spot on the running backs depth chart, and the preseason will be his chance to cement that role.

"I felt like a lot more has slowed down for me and just getting on the field to get those opportunities definitely builds that confidence," Benjamin said.

WR Greg Dortch

Dortch has received many opportunities to show his skillset during team competition this camp.

The receiver position has been in flux.

DeAndre Hopkins is easing back in after last year's injury and due to his upcoming suspension. Marquise Brown and Antoine Wesley have dealt with injuries. A.J. Green and Rondale Moore have had multiple days when they have not participated beyond individual drills.

That's opened the door for Dortch, who has consistently made plays throughout camp even against starting defenders.

Dortch caught five passes for 71 yards last preseason coming into games in the second half. He will start Friday and will also see time as a returner.

WR Andy Isabella

Isabella caught one pass last year, his third on the Cardinals after getting picked in the 2019 second round.

His agent reportedly was given permission to seek a trade earlier this offseason, yet here he is. And he's made plays this camp.

Isabella caught a deep pass down the sideline for a touchdown Tuesday and has been a weapon for a depleted offensive group.

Will that apply to a game?

That's what Friday is for. He is set to be low on the receiver totem pole if he makes the Cardinals this year, but the preseason is an opportunity to show what he has. If he plays well enough, maybe a trade is possible if Arizona chooses to move on.

CB Christian Matthew

The Cardinals are searching for answers at cornerback and used a sixth-rounder on Matthew out of Valdosta State this year.

Kingsbury highlighted Matthew Wednesday as someone who has been diligent with a good work ethic. The 25-year-old rookie has long arms and showed speed throughout camp thus far.

The Cardinals started a rookie at corner last year, and Friday gives Matthew a stage to prove he is a contender for a role in 2022.

"Christian Matthew is the guy I want to see play live," Kingsbury said. "He's gotten better each day. . . . If he screws something up, he gets it right the next time, and so we'll see how he responds when the lights are on."