Arizona Cardinals O-Line Hopes for Stability in Playoffs

The Cardinals played their ninth starting offensive line combination of the season last Sunday in Dallas, but it appears there won’t be a new one when the Seahawks visit State Farm Stadium.

However, with left tackle D.J. Humphries back from a COVID absence against the Cowboys, the starting group against Seattle will likely be one that is playing together for only the second time this season.

In Week 9 at San Francisco on Nov. 7 — which was the first game of three that quarterback Kyler Murray missed and the first one back for center Rodney Hudson after missing three games because of injured ribs — the line from left to right was Humphries, Justin Pugh, Hudson, Max Garcia and Kelvin Beachum.

But Pugh injured his calf nine snaps into that game and in the ensuing seven games there were four different combinations. Pugh missed four games and when he returned, Hudson was on the COVID list. They were finally next to each other again in Dallas.

Pugh explained Thursday it was apparent they needed to reacquaint themselves by working on the details necessary for a smooth operation.

“With me being out for a few and him being out for a few, working on those combination blocks where just being a little bit cleaner, being a little bit crisper, giving the backs cleaner reads and not operating in that gray area where it's a dirty read for the back and knowing how they're going to hit it,"Pugh said Thursday.

“Little things like that we need to clean up that will make us that much better turning those two-yard gains into four-yard gains which doesn't seem like a lot to most people, but that wears on a defense.”

Humphries had been the only line starter to start every game until Dallas, and there remains a big drop-off from the 91.8% of the snaps he’s played.

The Cardinals have had 1,096 offensive snaps and after Humphries’ 1,006, next in line are Beachum with 875 (79.8%) at right and left tackle, Josh Jones (849/77.5%) at right tackle and right guard, Max Garcia (732/66.8%) at right guard and center, Pugh (725/66.1%) at left guard, Hudson (722/65.9%) at center and Sean Harlow (441/40.2%) at left guard and center.

Early in the season, Justin Murray played 90 snaps (45.7% of three games) before landing on reserve/injured with a back injury.

Asked how line coach Sean Kugler has handled the frequent changes, Pugh said, “Cross-training guys, the competition has always been high. I think that's what's pushed this group. We probably have one of the deepest offensive line rooms in the NFL. You look back at all the guys that have played a significant amount of time this year. It just is a definite tip of the cap to Coach Kugler and Coach Brian Natkin, who's our assistant who works with a lot of the guys.

“They prepare every day, they get us ready to go out there and play and it's definitely showing that we're able to go do some good things. But there's ups and downs just like any position group. We're gonna have some games where it's not always rainbows and butterflies, so we got to go out there and make sure that we keep going to work and we get through those and we keep pushing through.”

Noting that Hudson “has been unbelievable since he got here this year,” Pugh believes that “getting all these guys healthy going into the playoffs is the perfect timing. I think this is definitely something that is ideal for this offense and this offensive line and we're looking forward to continue to get better and better as a group as we roll into the playoffs.”

He acknowledges that “playoff football is different. A lot of wins we've had this year, we've jumped out on people and got out big. That rarely happens in the playoffs. It's having those close games. I mean, Dallas last week was a prime example. It comes down to that last possession; who's gonna make the play running the football effectively. All throughout the game, just because you don't hit for four or five yards in the first half doesn't mean you (stop).

“You keep hitting in that fourth quarter and it wears on them. And that's how you win in December and January and hopefully February. So we're trying to find and commit to certain identities and we're slowly getting there. Getting guys back, getting guys healthy working together is a huge part of it.”