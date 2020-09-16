Report: Cardinals Poach Safety Curtis Riley From Steelers Practice Squad

It appears the Arizona Cardinals are hedging the potential seriousness of the ankle injury safety Jalen Thompson suffered in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers by reportedly signing safety Curtis Riley from the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. Thompson was not on the field for the open portion of practice Wednesday morning.

Riley posted several photos and videos to his Instagram story of him traveling to Arizona and has already changed his bio on the social media platform to read "Arizona Cardinals safety." Due to the circumstances of his apparent acquisition, Riley would be added to the Cardinals' 53-man roster. That would likely mean Thompson could be converted to reserve/injured to free up a spot.

If that is the case, Thompson will miss at least three games in accordance with the NFL's new rules this season regarding players assigned to reserve/injured.

It's also possible that Riley will be given a roster exemption while he complies with the COVID-19 protocols.

The most recent movement on the active 53-man roster outside of reports of Riley's addition was running back D.J. Foster getting promoted as a COVID-19 replacement for wide receiver KeeSean Johnson for the second time Tuesday. He had been reverted to the practice squad just a day earlier.

Riley, who turned 28 in July, entered the NFL with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in 2015. He spent two years with the Titans before bouncing from the New York Giants in 2018 to the formerly-known Oakland Raiders last season. For his four-year career, Riley has played in 43 games with 19 starts, accumulating 121 tackles (98 solo, 23 assisted), eight passes defended, five interceptions, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble.

This offseason, Riley initially made the Steelers 53-man roster after the first cut, but was waived the following day. He was one of four players Pittsburgh designated as protected in Week 1, but as of Tuesday the franchise had not reported any to the league office for Week 2, resulting in the loss of Riley.

The Cardinals have yet to officially announce the signing, but they did announce the addition of cornerback Jalen Davis to the practice squad Wednesday. He had been waived by the team Aug. 31 after participating in training camp up to that point.

In another Arizona-related roster move, the Detroit Lions announced the signing of cornerback Chris Jones, who terminated his practice-squad contract with the Cardinals Tuesday. Tackle/guard Alex Light, who also terminated his practice-squad contract with the franchise Monday, signed with the Dallas Cowboys