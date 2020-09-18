Podcast: Previewing Washington with Publisher Chris Russell

Two undefeated teams meet at State Farm Stadium Sunday when the Washington Football Team visits Glendale to play the Arizona Cardinals.

Both teams came from behind to win last Sunday against division rivals with Washington defeating Philadelphia after falling behind 17-0 and the Cardinals outlasting San Francisco and overcoming a 10-0 deficit.

Publishers Howard Balzer of AllCardinals and Chris Russell of Washington Football got together Thursday for an all-encompassing conversation about their respective teams.

Numerous angles of Sunday’s matchup were explored with Balzer talking extensively about how difficult it is to defend quarterback Kyler Murray and how the culture of the franchise has been changed by the presence of head coach Kliff Kingsbury to go with the leadership exhibited by players like Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson and Chandler Jones.

Russell talked about the ability of Washington’s defensive line along with the improvement of second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, although Russell said Haskins still struggles with accuracy issues.

A few of the individual matchups examined were the Arizona pass-catching group led by Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins going against a Washington secondary led by cornerback Kendall Fuller, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury and safety Landon Collins.

Another key battle will take place with the left side of the Washington offensive line – tackle Geron Christian and left guard Wes Martin – trying to handle the Cardinals’ pass rush, led by outside linebacker Chandler Jones, who had 19 sacks in 2019.

Two players from the Washington offense Russell said to focus on are wide receiver Terry McLaurin and rookie running back Antonio Gibson.