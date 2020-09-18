SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Podcast: Previewing Washington with Publisher Chris Russell

Mason Kern

Two undefeated teams meet at State Farm Stadium Sunday when the Washington Football Team visits Glendale to play the Arizona Cardinals.

Both teams came from behind to win last Sunday against division rivals with Washington defeating Philadelphia after falling behind 17-0 and the Cardinals outlasting San Francisco and overcoming a 10-0 deficit.

Publishers Howard Balzer of AllCardinals and Chris Russell of Washington Football got together Thursday for an all-encompassing conversation about their respective teams.

Numerous angles of Sunday’s matchup were explored with Balzer talking extensively about how difficult it is to defend quarterback Kyler Murray and how the culture of the franchise has been changed by the presence of head coach Kliff Kingsbury to go with the leadership exhibited by players like Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson and Chandler Jones.

Russell talked about the ability of Washington’s defensive line along with the improvement of second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, although Russell said Haskins still struggles with accuracy issues.

A few of the individual matchups examined were the Arizona pass-catching group led by Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins going against a Washington secondary led by cornerback Kendall Fuller, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury and safety Landon Collins.

Another key battle will take place with the left side of the Washington offensive line – tackle Geron Christian and left guard Wes Martin – trying to handle the Cardinals’ pass rush, led by outside linebacker Chandler Jones, who had 19 sacks in 2019.

Two players from the Washington offense Russell said to focus on are wide receiver Terry McLaurin and rookie running back Antonio Gibson.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Cardinals Poach Safety Curtis Riley From Steelers Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly signed former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Curtis Riley from the practice squad Tuesday.

Mason Kern

by

MaskUp

Arizona Cardinals Pegged No. 10 in Sports Illustrated Power Rankings

After Week 1, SI.com has the Arizona Cardinals at No. 10 in league power rankings.

Howard Balzer

by

rolcards

Players' Families Adjusting to No Game-Day Stadium Access

With the Arizona Cardinals closing State Farm Stadium to fans for the first two home games of the season, players' families are adjusting to a new experience.

Mason Kern

Ron Rivera's History Against the Arizona Cardinals

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera's history against the Arizona Cardinals, plus the admiration he has received from receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

Alex Weiner

Larry Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins Full Participants at Thursday Practice

Arizona Cardinals S Jalen Thompson was placed on reserve/injured Thursday; LB Kylie Fitts upgraded to limited and WRs Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins returned in full.

Howard Balzer

10 Best Running Backs in Arizona Cardinals History

Throughout their 100-year history, the Cardinals have seen a lot of standout running backs. Many had short careers but shined very brightly in what time they had. This article will explore the top 10 Cardinals running backs of all time—with a few honorable mentions thrown in for good measure.

Andrew Harner

Cardinals Add Jalen Thompson to Reserve/Injured, Sign Curtis Riley

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson injured his ankle on the second play of the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Mason Kern

NFL Celebrating 100th Birthday September 17

The National Football League celebrates its 100th birthday with unveiling of Centennial Plaza in Canton, Ohio, Thursday night at halftime of Browns-Bengals game.

Howard Balzer

Kyler Murray Makes NFL's Top-15 Week 1 Plays

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray graced the NFL's top-15 plays from Week 1 of the 2020 season for his fourth-quarter scrambling heroics.

Mason Kern

by

Shravaka

Cardinals Done with Week 1; Looking Toward Washington

The Arizona Cardinals won their first Week 1 game since 2015, but they are leaving that in the past.

Alex Weiner