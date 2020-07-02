AllCardinals
Police Footage: Former Cardinals WR Jermiah Braswell Arrested

Mason Kern

In video footage acquired by TMZ, body cam of police in Put-in-Bay, Ohio, shows former Cardinals wide receiver Jermiah Braswell getting arrested on alleged OVI (Operating a Vehicle Impaired) charges after driving his orange Camaro into Lake Erie Saturday.

Following the arrest, the Cardinals cut ties with the receiver Monday — who was signed to a three-year deal worth $2.288 million with a $3,000 season bonus (according to Spotrac) following the conclusion of the NFL Draft in April.

"I don't know what happened," Braswell told police after exiting the vehicle, which he was still attempting to operate according to witnesses at the scene.

On several occasions, Braswell tries to defend what had happened with incoherent, slurred speech. He agreed to several field sobriety tests and reportedly had a BAC (blood-alcohol content) over 0.08 after a breathalyzer, which is above the legal limit in the state of Ohio.

"I didn't even know what happened to my car," Braswell appeared to tell police while being handcuffed. ... I wasn't trying to push the car into the lake at all. I honestly was just trying to get someone to get my car."

Witnesses reportedly claim that Braswell was driving at a high speed before cutting through a grassy patch and off the embankment into the lake. 

"Honestly, I play for the NFL, dog," he said. "I'm not trying to be an enforcer at all. I'm trying to get out of here as much as you. ... I'm not drunk at all. You want me to do everything, I can do that."

Braswell was reportedly booked by the Put-in-Bay police department, which is nearly 50 miles away from his hometown of Toledo.

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Palmer's 2015 A Standout Outlier

The 2015 season for former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer is considered a standout outlier amongst performances in a given NFL year by PFF.

Mason Kern

Story of Kurt Warner to be Made into a Movie

Pro Football Hall of Fame, Super Bowl QB Kurt Warner (St. Louis Rams, Arizona Cardinals), will have his life story made into a movie.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals, NFL Reportedly Down Two Preseason Games

The Arizona Cardinals, among the other 31 NFL franchises, will only have two preseason games in 2020, according to Pro Football Talk.

Mason Kern

Kliff Kingsbury Has Chance to be Coach of the Year

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is liked as a potential Coach of the Year candidate in the NFL.

Howard Balzer

Kurt Warner Relates Resurgence to New Patriot Cam Newton

Former Arizona Cardinals star Kurt Warner compares his past to what recently signed New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is going through.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Ramifications to Patriots Acquisition of Cam Newton

How are the Arizona Cardinals impacted by the New England Patriots signing of quarterback Cam Newton?

Mason Kern

Analysis of New Contract Status of WR DeAndre Hopkins

Will Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins receive his expected new deal following the trade from the Houston Texans?

Howard Balzer

Jermiah Braswell Waived by Arizona Cardinals Following Arrest

Arizona Cardinals undrafted free agent WR Jermiah Braswell was waived Monday following Saturday arrest on alleged OVI (Operating a Vehicle Impaired) charge.

Howard Balzer

Three Cornerbacks, Arizona Cardinals TE Maxx Williams Most Underrated in NFC West

Arizona Cardinals TE Maxx Williams was rated the most underrated player on the roster by Conor Orr of SI.com.

Howard Balzer

DeAndre Hopkins Backs Claim as NFL's Top WR

DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals believes he is the best wide receiver in the NFL over Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, among others.

Mason Kern