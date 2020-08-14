SI.com
Camp Look: Quarterbacks Led by Budding Star Kyler Murray

Howard Balzer

Ninth and final in a series of Cardinals unit analysis as on-field training camp work in pads approaches, following special teams, defensive backs, linebackers, defensive line, offensive line, tight ends, running backs and wide receivers.

QUARTERBACK

Projected starter: Kyler Murray

Solid backup: Brett Hundley

Intriguing: Chris Streveler

It’s apparent Murray is the whole package. It’s not only about his overall ability. Most impressive is his passion for the game. Working, studying, learning; always striving to be better.

If we counted the times coaches and players have said “the sky’s the limit,” about the team this offseason, it’s not an understatement to say the same absolutely true for Murray.

Talking about his second-year quarterback this week, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, "He's been throwing with his dad since he could walk and so that continued and he's been sharp so far in these walk-throughs. I think the mental side of it; the game is going to slow down tremendously. Just his operation, his competence level, his leadership and those are all things, even in the first couple of days of being around him, that you can see he's taken big steps. We just have to continue to take steps in the right direction."

There are those that believe that the Cardinals should have a better backup behind Murray than Hundley, in case there are ever times the starter won’t be available. Someone that would still give the team a better chance to win games.

The reality is that it appears Kingsbury and the coaches have confidence that Hundley’s skill set fits the offense in the event he’s needed. While that may never be necessary, the reality is that it’s not easy for any player, much less a quarterback, to stay healthy for 16 games.

Speaking of skill set, the intrigue is abundant around Streveler, who comes to the Cardinals from the Canadian Football League. In two seasons for Winnipeg, Streveler totaled 2,698 passing yards and 19 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,167 yards (5.7 average) and scoring 22 touchdowns.

A role similar to Taysom Hill with the Saints could add more things to defend for the defense. Having preseason games surely would have helped him.

The Cardinals were also reported earlier this week to be working out former Clemson and Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant, although it has not been officially reported to the league and there has been no further indication of his standing in the organization.

