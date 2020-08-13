The reality hit home in many NFL cities Thursday when it was noted that the first Sunday of the season, Sept. 13, was exactly one month away. It was also exactly four weeks from the Thursday night season opener between the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

For the Arizona Cardinals, who open the season at San Francisco, much of the talk over the next month will center around the battle for the starting job at right tackle, especially after Marcus Gilbert decided to opt out of the season, the only player from the team to do so.

The candidates are Justin Murray, who started 12 games in 2019 when Gilbert was lost for the season, rookie third-round pick Josh Jones and recently-signed Kelvin Beachum, who became an unrestricted free agent in March and didn’t sign with the Cardinals until July 17, which was 11 days before veterans reported for training camp.

Since his rookie season, the nine-year veteran has been a fixture at left tackle, but he could wind up as the starter on the right side.

After the first practice in State Farm Stadium Wednesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “We feel very fortunate that we were able to sign Kelvin when we did. (Offensive line) coach (Sean) Kugler worked with him in Pittsburgh; he's very familiar with him. And vice versa, which helps. He's a very conscientious player, very smart and has picked things up quick.

“We feel great about Justin Murray's development from last year and all those starts he made at right tackle and then Josh Jones we like the potential we see there. There's gonna be some growing pains not having an offseason and we understand that, but we feel pleased with the depth we have even having Marcus opting out.”

Even wide receiver Christian Kirk weighed in on the right tackle competition when asked how much he pays attention to what’s happening up front.

“I do actually pay attention to that,” Kirk said as he broke down the three competitors. “I do pay attention to their room and the different spots and who's battling. I think it was really impressive what Justin was able to do to step in and fill that role last year and do a really good job for us. Knowing that we have a guy there that we can rely on is very reassuring. He knows the protections; he's a smart guy.

“We have Josh who’s super talented and athletic, and he's obviously going to be learning as a rookie. And then having Beachum, a guy who's played in this league and a guy who has a lot of experience. I wouldn't say there's much concern. I trust those guys. They're all great football players and so I think it's just who steps up and shows that he can be relied on and get the job done.”

The player who might be concerned and is most in need of trust is quarterback Kyler Murray. Overall, he likes the entire group that is charged with being his personal protector.

Murray said, “I think we have a great group of guys with a lot more depth in areas that we didn't have last year and Year 2 in the system. I think they're definitely more comfortable. We finished last year off on a higher note. They started jelling together, along with me, seeing everything that I saw, having more understanding of their protections, what they're calling, what's going on, where my eyes need to be, where they don't need to be. I think that'll help them out a ton.”