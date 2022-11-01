Potential Cardinals Trade Target Bradley Chubb Dealt to Dolphins

The NFL trade deadline has been nothing short of entertaining, and the Arizona Cardinals have been on the sidelines for all of the action.

Steve Keim has already pulled the trigger on two trades - acquiring Trayvon Mullen and Robbie Anderson - to help better his football team.

There were a few names Cardinals fans were hoping Keim would say yes to, one of which being Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb, who would have slotted perfectly into the role opposite of Markus Golden.

However, those dreams can now officially be put to rest.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to break news on the Broncos sending Chubb to the Miami Dolphins.

Per Schefter, this is the trade compensation:

MIA trades: 2023 1st (SF pick), 2024 4th, RB Chase Edmonds

DEN trades: OLB Bradley Chubb, 2025 5th

The Dolphins are expected to work out a new extension with Chubb after everything goes through.

Would Keim have paid the heavy price tag for Chubb? Probably not. After seeing the full deal, it's hard to believe the Cardinals would have agreed with plenty of other holes to fill moving forward.

