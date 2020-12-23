Cardinals Can Clinch Playoff Spot in Week 16

The Arizona Cardinals are one of 12 teams in Week 16 that can either clinch a playoff spot, division title or first-round bye.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Cardinals are one of 12 teams that can clinch a playoff spot, division title or first-round bye in Week 16.

Below are the scenarios for all 12 teams with seven in the NFC and five in the AFC. Six teams have already secured a spot in the postseason, leaving eight to be determined in the final 32 games.

There are only two games in Week 16 that have no possible playoff implications: Denver at the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati at Houston.

NFC

CLINCHED:

Green Bay Packers: NFC North division title

New Orleans Saints: Playoff berth

Seattle Seahawks: Playoff berth

Arizona Cardinals (8-6) vs. San Francisco 49ers (5-9)

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

1) ARI win + CHI loss or tie OR

2) ARI tie + CHI loss

Green Bay Packers (11-3) vs. Tennessee Titans (10-4)

Green Bay clinches first-round bye with:

1) GB win + SEA loss or tie OR

2) GB tie + NO loss or tie + SEA loss or tie, as long as both NO and SEA don't tie

Los Angeles Rams (9-5) at Seattle Seahawks (10-4)

Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:

1) LAR win or tie OR

2) CHI loss or tie OR

3) ARI win or tie

New Orleans Saints (10-4) vs. Minnesota Vikings (6-8)

New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:

1) NO win OR

2) TB loss OR

3) NO tie + TB tie

Seattle Seahawks (10-4) vs. Los Angeles Rams (9-5)

Seattle clinches NFC West division title with:

1) SEA win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5) at Detroit (5-9)

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:

1) TB win or tie OR

2) CHI loss or tie

Washington Football Team (6-8) vs. Carolina (4-10)

Washington clinches NFC East division title with:

1) WAS win + NYG loss or tie OR

2) WAS tie + NYG loss + PHI-DAL tie

AFC

CLINCHED:

Buffalo Bills: AFC East division title

Kansas City Chiefs: AFC West division title

Pittsburgh Steelers: Playoff berth

Cleveland Browns (10-4) at New York Jets (1-13)

Cleveland clinches playoff berth with:

1) CLE win + BAL loss or tie OR

2) CLE win + MIA loss or tie OR

3) CLE win + IND loss OR

4) CLE tie + BAL loss OR

5) CLE tie + MIA loss

Indianapolis Colts (10-4) at Pittsburgh (11-3)

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

1) IND win + BAL loss or tie OR

2) IND win + MIA loss or tie OR

3) IND tie + BAL loss OR

4) IND tie + MIA loss

Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) vs. Atlanta (4-10)

Kansas City clinches first-round bye with:

1) KC win or tie OR

2) PIT loss or tie OR

3) BUF loss or tie OR

4) KC clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over PIT or BUF and clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over the other club

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) vs. Indianapolis (10-4)

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

1) PIT win OR

2) CLE loss OR

3) PIT tie + CLE tie

Tennessee Titans (10-4) at Green Bay (11-3)

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

1) TEN win + IND loss

Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:

1) TEN win OR

2) MIA loss OR

3) BAL loss OR

4) TEN tie + BAL tie