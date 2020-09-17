With one more scheduled practice Friday prior to Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team, the Arizona Cardinals didn’t have much change Thursday from their injury report Wednesday.

Aside from wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins fully participating after having off Wednesday, the only adjustment was with outside linebacker Kylie Fitts (wrist), who was limited after not practicing Wednesday. In the open portion of practice Thursday, Fitts had heavy wrapping protecting his left wrist.

Safety Jalen Thompson was placed on reserve/injured Thursday after missing practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury suffered on the second play of Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Chris Banjo replaced him in that game.

Center Mason Cole (hamstring) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) did not practice for the second consecutive day, while tackle Josh Jones (ankle) was limited for the second straight practice. If Cole is unable to play Sunday, backup center Lamont Gaillard would make his first NFL start. Cole was observed in attendance at Thursday's practice watching from the sideline.

For Washington, there were no changes for any of the three players listed Wednesday. Linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee) was limited, while linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. (calf) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (knee) practiced in full. Fuller, a starter, was inactive for the team’s Sunday game against Philadelphia. He was replaced for the game against the Eagles by Jimmy Moreland.

By definition, limited is considered anything less than 100 percent of normal repetitions during the “team” portions of practice.

Friday, the practice descriptions are supplemented by the player’s game status, which is either out, doubtful or questionable. If doubtful, there’s a 75 percent chance the player won’t play. Questionable is considered a 50-50 proposition.