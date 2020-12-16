Cardinals Practice Report: Several Starters Out; Isaiah Simmons Working with DBs

The Arizona Cardinals were missing several starters at practice on Wednesday.

Victory Wednesday at the Arizona Cardinals facility saw the return of tight end Darrell Daniels and defensive tackle Josh Mauro to the practice field.

They were designated for return from reserve/injured on Wednesday morning. This means that the Cardinals have three weeks to activate them, or else they will go back to reserve/injured. However, that three weeks expires after the end of the regular season.

Also, several key contributors were missing at practice. Those include: cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, running back Chase Edmonds, left guard Justin Pugh, safety Jalen Thompson, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, kicker Zane Gonzalez and wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald.

Hopkins and Fitzgerald were likely taking their typical Wednesday vet's day off.

Phillips (hamstring) has already been declared out for next Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Thompson has not participated in practices after getting injured against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 (ankle).

Pugh played less snaps than usual on Sunday due to troubles with his calf. He played a season-low 46 percent of the offensive snaps.

Meanwhile, Kirkpatrick and Edmonds did not see a decrease in snaps compared to recent weeks.

Kingsbury mentioned on Monday that several players were dealing with injuries after the win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

"Still working through it at this point; there were a number of guys banged up, hopefully none too serious," Kingsbury said Monday.

He will address the media on Wednesday evening with more updates and more will be learned from the first injury report of the week.

In non-injury news, rookie Isaiah Simmons was taking reps with the defensive backs unit. He had done this before earlier in the season. Perhaps with Thompson continuing to miss time, having Simmons ready to take some snaps at safety in certain packages will help the Cardinals' flexibility down the stretch.