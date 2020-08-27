SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Cardinals Focusing on Youth with 16-Player Practice Squad

Howard Balzer

The days are dwindling down to a precious few.

There aren’t many practices remaining before rosters are reduced to 53 and there will be tough choices made, especially at the bottom of the roster.

Not only for the Cardinals, but all around the league, it will be intriguing to see how many undrafted rookie free agents earn a spot. Each year, there are about 50 or so around the league who make the 53, but obviously this is a very different year.

When head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked Wednesday about those that caught his eye, he wouldn’t be specific, but said, “Guys have definitely caught our eye. What's tough is you're just now getting to know them. You didn't get to learn their work habits and how they retain information throughout an offseason. I mean, this is fast and furious. They're not getting as many reps.

“But there's been guys that have stepped up and had flashes here and there and so it's been good to see but you feel for them because normally they get to interview for 31 other teams while they're interviewing for you during those preseason games. And that hasn't been the case, but there's definitely guys that are fighting for positions and it'll come down to the wire for them.”

One reality, though, is that there will likely be spots for many on this year’s expanded practice squads. Originally set to increase from 10 to 12 in the new collective bargaining agreement, the number was increased to 16 as a result of the pandemic. Also different this year is that six can be veterans.

Thanks to the shortened days of work on the field in training camp, it’s likely that teams will keep even more of their own players than usual and there might not be as much churn on the practice squad.

Kingsbury said Wednesday, “This is only my second year doing this but without preseason games, you feel like you got what you got. I think you want those guys that have been in your system and we'll be able to operate with the uncertainty of the season and what's going on and all the protocols. Even bringing guys in for tryouts. I think you feel like this group that's learned our stuff; you want to keep as many guys intact as possible.

“So the evaluation process has been going on in-house and you don't have the preseason games to watch and scout or even camp film from other people to watch and scout so it's been unique. And it's definitely put the focus back on who we have here in the building.”

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Does Larry Fitzgerald Care About Jerry Rice's Receptions Record?

Arizona Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald called ‘a phenom’ who just wants to win by head coach Kliff Kingsbury

Howard Balzer

by

rolcards

Elevated Rushing Role Expected for 'Electric' Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray led the team in rushing yards-per-carry at 5.8 last season and is "electrifying" in the ground game.

Mason Kern

by

rolcards

Budda Baker Becomes Highest Paid Safety in NFL with Extension

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker signed a four-year contract extension with the franchise Tuesday.

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

Kingsbury: DeAndre Hopkins has Widest Hands I've Seen for his Size

DeAndre Hopkins' hands allow him to catch the ball with one hand with ease.

Alex Weiner

Kingsbury: Drake, Williams Not Practicing Until '100 percent'

Arizona Cardinals TE Maxx Williams, RB Kenyan Drake and WR DeAndre Hopkins all were not observed Wednesday.

Mason Kern

Top 10 Players in Arizona Cardinals History

The Cardinals are not the most successful franchise in NFL history. But with 100 years on the field, their all-time roster has numerous Hall of Famers. This article will explore the 10 greatest players in Cardinals history.

Andrew Harner

David Raih: 'Mature' Andy Isabella Flashing in Camp

Arizona Cardinals second-year receiver Andy Isabella is exuding more confidence and has caught the attention of position coach David Raih.

Mason Kern

by

Shravaka

My Take: Dollar Determined Decision to Allow Fans at NFL Games

In an offseason centered around a “one-size-fits-all approach,” the NFL goes the other way to get fans in the stands.

Howard Balzer

by

rolcards

Baker on Record Extension: 'Trying to Earn What I Make Now'

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker reacts to his four-year contract extension making him the highest paid player at the position in the NFL.

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

Receivers Coach David Raih Exudes Passion

Arizona Cardinals receivers coach David Raih speaks passionately about his love for football and his players.

Howard Balzer