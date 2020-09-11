NFL Practice Squads Populated with Quarterbacks, Specialists
Howard Balzer
It’s a new brave world for practice squads in the NFL this season with protected players, traveling squads and game-day promotions, all designed to give a safeguard to teams should there be late-week COVID-19 positive test result that renders rostered players unable to play.
Several practice-squad and roster rule changes made were part of the new collective bargaining agreement that was ratified just days before the sports world blew up in mid-March.
At the time, practice squads were increased from 10 to 12 and up to two players on the practice squad were eligible to be added to the active roster for game day and then returned to the practice squad without having to go through waivers.
Another game-day roster adjustment was having 48 players active instead of 46, with the edict that teams had to dress at least eight offensive linemen.
More changes came because of the novel coronavirus. The practice squad was increased to 16 designated players, along with the ability to have it comprised of up to six vested veterans. Those on the practice squad will travel to games and teams will be able to add those players to the roster on game day. In the past, for Sunday games, those promotions had to occur by Saturday.
Thanks to those extra spots, the makeup of the practice squad is different for many teams, especially when it involves quarterbacks and specialists.
The Cardinals added punter Richie Leone (he can also placekick) to the practice squad this week and they are certainly not alone in targeting additional specialists.
Having players available at those positions is paramount in an emergency. Heading into the weekend, there were 28 quarterbacks on practice squads, with four teams having two: Atlanta, Kansas City, Minnesota and the N.Y. Giants.
In addition, 10 teams have kickers, six have punters and four have long snappers on practice squads.
Following is a team-by-team breakdown accounting for those that have quarterbacks or specialists on the practice squad.
ARIZONA: P Richie Leone (K)
ATLANTA: QB Kurt Benkert, QB Kyle Lauletta; P Cameron Nizialek
BALTIMORE: QB Tyler Huntley; LS Nick Moore
BUFFALO: QB Webb Davis
CAROLINA: K Kaare Vedvik (P)
CHICAGO: QB Tyler Bray; Cairo Santos
CINCINNATI: QB Brandon Allen
CLEVELAND: QB Garrett Gilbert; K Cody Parkey
DALLAS: None
DENVER: QB Brett Rypien
DETROIT: QB David Blough; P Arryn Sioss; LS Steven Wirtel
GREEN BAY: QB John Lovett
HOUSTON: None
INDIANAPOLIS: QB Chad Kelly
JACKSONVILLE: P Brandon Wright
KANSAS CITY: QBs Matt Moore, Jordan Ta'amu
LAS VEGAS: QB DeShone Kizer; K Dominik Eberle
L.A. CHARGERS: None
L.A. RAMS: QB Bryce Perkins
MIAMI: QB Jake Rudock; LS Matt Orzech
MINNESOTA: QBs Jake Browning, Nate Stanley; K Chase McLaughlin
NEW ENGLAND: Ks Nick Folk, Justin Rohrwasser
NEW ORLEANS: QB Tommy Stevens
N.Y. GIANTS: QB Cooper Rush; P Ryan Santoso; LS Carson Tinker
N.Y. JETS: QBs David Fales, Mike White
PHILADELPHIA: QB Josh McCown
PITTSBURGH: QB Devlin Hodges; P Corliss Waitman
SAN FRANCISCO: None
SEATTLE: QB Danny Etling
TAMPA BAY: QB Josh Rosen; K Greg Joseph
TENNESSEE: QB Trevor Siemian; K Tucker McCann
WASHINGTON: QB Steven Montez; K Brett Maher