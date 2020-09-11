It’s a new brave world for practice squads in the NFL this season with protected players, traveling squads and game-day promotions, all designed to give a safeguard to teams should there be late-week COVID-19 positive test result that renders rostered players unable to play.

Several practice-squad and roster rule changes made were part of the new collective bargaining agreement that was ratified just days before the sports world blew up in mid-March.

At the time, practice squads were increased from 10 to 12 and up to two players on the practice squad were eligible to be added to the active roster for game day and then returned to the practice squad without having to go through waivers.

Another game-day roster adjustment was having 48 players active instead of 46, with the edict that teams had to dress at least eight offensive linemen.

More changes came because of the novel coronavirus. The practice squad was increased to 16 designated players, along with the ability to have it comprised of up to six vested veterans. Those on the practice squad will travel to games and teams will be able to add those players to the roster on game day. In the past, for Sunday games, those promotions had to occur by Saturday.

Thanks to those extra spots, the makeup of the practice squad is different for many teams, especially when it involves quarterbacks and specialists.

The Cardinals added punter Richie Leone (he can also placekick) to the practice squad this week and they are certainly not alone in targeting additional specialists.

Having players available at those positions is paramount in an emergency. Heading into the weekend, there were 28 quarterbacks on practice squads, with four teams having two: Atlanta, Kansas City, Minnesota and the N.Y. Giants.

In addition, 10 teams have kickers, six have punters and four have long snappers on practice squads.

Following is a team-by-team breakdown accounting for those that have quarterbacks or specialists on the practice squad.

ARIZONA: P Richie Leone (K)

ATLANTA: QB Kurt Benkert, QB Kyle Lauletta; P Cameron Nizialek

BALTIMORE: QB Tyler Huntley; LS Nick Moore

BUFFALO: QB Webb Davis

CAROLINA: K Kaare Vedvik (P)

CHICAGO: QB Tyler Bray; Cairo Santos

CINCINNATI: QB Brandon Allen

CLEVELAND: QB Garrett Gilbert; K Cody Parkey

DALLAS: None

DENVER: QB Brett Rypien

DETROIT: QB David Blough; P Arryn Sioss; LS Steven Wirtel

GREEN BAY: QB John Lovett

HOUSTON: None

INDIANAPOLIS: QB Chad Kelly

JACKSONVILLE: P Brandon Wright

KANSAS CITY: QBs Matt Moore, Jordan Ta'amu

LAS VEGAS: QB DeShone Kizer; K Dominik Eberle

L.A. CHARGERS: None

L.A. RAMS: QB Bryce Perkins

MIAMI: QB Jake Rudock; LS Matt Orzech

MINNESOTA: QBs Jake Browning, Nate Stanley; K Chase McLaughlin

NEW ENGLAND: Ks Nick Folk, Justin Rohrwasser

NEW ORLEANS: QB Tommy Stevens

N.Y. GIANTS: QB Cooper Rush; P Ryan Santoso; LS Carson Tinker

N.Y. JETS: QBs David Fales, Mike White

PHILADELPHIA: QB Josh McCown

PITTSBURGH: QB Devlin Hodges; P Corliss Waitman

SAN FRANCISCO: None

SEATTLE: QB Danny Etling

TAMPA BAY: QB Josh Rosen; K Greg Joseph

TENNESSEE: QB Trevor Siemian; K Tucker McCann

WASHINGTON: QB Steven Montez; K Brett Maher