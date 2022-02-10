Predicting NFL Honors: MVP, Coach of the Year and More

The time to hand out hardware after a long season is here. Who will be crowned as some of the best in the NFL just days before the Super Bowl?

For the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, the clock slowly ticks towards Super Bowl Sunday. One game stands between them and forever punching their ticket into professional football history.

For the rest of the league, the offseason has already begun. Some have opted to go on vacations and soak in some family time, while others have already returned to the grind in order to find themselves playing for a Lombardi Trophy next season.

However, there's still one remaining hurdle before the Super Bowl owns all eyes and ears: The NFL Honors.

The NFL Honors, initially beginning in 2012, is the league's annual awards show that recognizes the top players, performances and plays from the 2021 season.

The following awards are up for grabs:

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Clutch Performance Play of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award

Celly of the Year

Unstoppable Performance of the Year

NFL Fan of the Year

Deacon Jones Award

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

While it's hard to predict every single one of those awards, the top seven AP awards are where you'll find most of the internet's predictions for Thursday night, and here is no different.

Humble brag: Last year, yours truly (Donnie Druin) went six-of-seven last year in predictions, with the sole miss being T.J. Watt over Aaron Donald for Defensive Player of the Year.

So, who will bring home the league's top awards?

Predicting 2022 NFL Honors

MVP: Aaron Rodgers © Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK The race for All-Pro QB honors wasn't particularly close, as Rodgers dusted the competition and looks to do the same in a quarterback-dominated category. Rodgers, even after winning the award last season, sustained a level of play that ensured these honors will reside with him for another year. Offensive Player of the Year: WR Cooper Kupp © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Finishing as the league's triple crown winner, Kupp dominated in one of the best receiving seasons in NFL history. Jonathan Taylor would be a second pick here, but Kupp's receiving prowess and ability to produce every single Sunday makes him the choice here. Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Watt © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports This was my lone swing and miss last season, but I'm just not sure how the NFL can again pass on Watt for this award. After tying the single-season sack record while missing two games and playing injured through others, it's hard not to already have his named etched in the trophy despite Aaron Donald's consistent greatness. Offensive Rookie of the Year: WR Ja'Marr Chase © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports This actually might be one of the easiest awards to predict, simply based off Chase's insane production and the lack of competition with him. This is by no means taking anything away from quarterback Mac Jones or fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle and their stud first seasons, but Chase has already established himself as one of the hottest players in the game. Defensive Rookie of the Year: LB Micah Parsons © Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports The voting for this award may actually be unanimous, as Parsons displayed incredible versatility while instantly upgrading Dallas' defense seemingly over night. This will be one of many accolades Parsons accrues during his time in the league. Comeback Player of the Year: QB Joe Burrow © Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Here's your reminder that voting for these awards is done prior to the postseason. With that being said, Burrow is still the choice here (even if a certain somebody had thought Dak Prescott had this locked down weeks prior). Burrow's impressive play after a severe knee injury late last season might just outweigh Prescott's mostly solid play this season, although it wouldn't be a great shock if Dak saw this go in his favor. Both are deserving, but Burrow has won the hearts and minds of the country. Coach of the Year: Zac Taylor © Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports This will probably yield the closest amount of votes, as either Taylor or Mike Vrabel/Matt LaFleur could win. Voting for this award has always been a tad wonky, as sometimes the "best coach" doesn't always win, but rather "who did x with what". With Taylor turning around the Bengals from just last season while the Packers and Titans are established playoff teams, he gains the slight edge here.

The NFL Honors, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, can be found on ABC, ESPN+ and NFL Network with a start time of 7 p.m. Arizona time.