Cardinals Preparing for Improved Eagles Defense Sunday

The Eagles had five sacks and 17 quarterback pressures last week as the front seven will test the Cardinals offense.

The Philadelphia Eagles, the Arizona Cardinals' Week 15 opponent, have allowed more than 23 points in just two of their last seven games.

Despite several injuries to key starters and an offense that has put it behind the eight ball in many situations, the defense has continued to improve throughout the season. Last week against the New Orleans Saints, the Eagles allowed just 21 points en route to a 24–21 victory.

On the season, they have allowed the 13th-most points per game in the NFL, but with the 14th-fewest yards allowed. This is partly due to the offense having the most giveaways and sacks in the NFL, putting the defense in a lot of dubious situations.

But the Eagles have shown several elite traits on that side of the ball, including a pass rush that is second in the NFL in sacks, first in sacks per drop back.

"Our defense and with (coordinator) Jim (Schwartz) and his structure, they’re aggressive, attack-style off the ball and have been able to play," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said this week. "Honestly, when you stay healthy as both teams have done in the lines, good things are going to happen. They’re starting to play well together just like Arizona’s line is playing well with the guys they have now.”

For this reason, several Arizona Cardinals keep players have pointed out that despite Philadelphia being 4-8-1, this is a defense that they need to respect.

"Obviously, the Eagles have had some some struggles offensively throughout the course of the year, but you turn that defensive tape one and guys are flying around, are playing hard, they are causing turnovers," wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said Thursday. "That defensive front is fierce as ever. They do a great job of disguising and rocking and rolling their safeties and bringing pressure from all over the place.

"Coach Schwartz has done a great job for years and years of putting out tremendous defensive game plans. That's not going to stop this week, we're going to have a tremendously difficult time matchup up with these guys, but I like to plan that we have going into the game. But he's a phenomenal defensive mind, always as his team prepared to play."

That front seven accounted for five sacks and 17 pressures last week. It has five players with at least 4.5 sacks, led by veterans Brandon Graham (seven) and Fletcher Cox (6.5). To compare, the Cardinals have two players with 4.5 sacks or more: Outside linebackers Haason Reddick (10.0) and Dennis Gardeck (5.0).

Their “attacking style” has resulted in different looks and different linemen having big days. On Sunday, it was Josh Sweat and Javon Hargrave who got into the backfield for two sacks each.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals had their most effective offensive showing in weeks last Sunday against the New York Giants. Quarterback Kyler Murray broke out of his slump in the running game, setting up perhaps a dubious matchup for Philadelphia. The Eagles allow the most rushing yards per game against quarterbacks and third-most yards per carry at 5.6. They only allowed 3.8 to halfbacks.

Murray mentioned this week that his team has to continue to focus on itself, as it looks to continue to right the ship on offense.

“It’s a great defense. Just like any other week I think we got to start fast and stay on schedule," he said. "I say it all the time, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing we’ve got to execute at the end of the day. I think that’s the biggest focus is executing on Sunday. Having a great week at practice and putting it out there on Sunday.”

The Eagles present a challenge to an offense trying to right itself after several inconsistent weeks. But there are matchup advantages there for Arizona ti exploit.