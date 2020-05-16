AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Dates, Times Revealed for Cardinals Preseason Schedule

Howard Balzer

Something old, something new could be the theme of the Cardinals preseason schedule, for which we now know the dates and times provided everything begins on time.

The Cardinals open the preseason on Aug. 15 with a game at iconic Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Then, on Aug. 27, it is a trip to Las Vegas to play the Raiders in the new Allegiant Stadium. This marks the fifth time in the last six seasons that the Cardinals play the Raiders in the preseason.

At home, the Cardinals will play the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs Aug. 22 and the Denver Broncos on Sept. 3. This is the 15th time in 17 seasons that the preseason has ended with a game against the Broncos.

Training camp, if it opens as normal, would begin around July 31 at State Farm Stadium.

All of the preseason games will be telecast on 12 News KPNX-TV, the Valley’s NBC affiliate.

Those interested in tickets or to be placed on the team’s season ticket waiting list, can call (602) 379-0102 or go to www.azcardinals.com/tickets. SeatGeek is now the official primary ticketing partner of the Arizona Cardinals. Since State Farm Stadium opened in 2006, the Cardinals have sold out all 144 games (preseason, regular season and postseason) played there.

Following is the schedule with all times Arizona time:

Sat. Aug. 15 at Green Bay 10:00 am

Sat. Aug. 22 KANSAS CITY 6:00 pm

Thu. Aug. 27 at Las Vegas 7:00 pm

Thu. Sep. 3 DENVER 7:00 pm

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USA TODAY Predicts 2020 Records; Has Cardinals at ...

How many games does USA TODAY have the Arizona Cardinals winning in 2020?

Howard Balzer

'Face of the NFL': Chandler Jones High on Isaiah Simmons

Both Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and linebacker Chandler Jones have spoken glowingly about new addition Isaiah Simmons

Mason Kern

by

Howard Balzer

Kenyan Drake Gets Some Love in Fantasy Projections

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake is listed as an underrated dynasty fantasy player to watch.

Howard Balzer

by

JonnyFoxxx

Chandler Jones Reflects on Impact of Terrell Suggs

The Arizona Cardinals All-Pro linebacker took a lot away from his stint playing alongside Terrell Suggs.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Improvement Directly Linked to Murray's Growth

The Arizona Cardinals success in 2020 will largely be based on the development of second-year quarterback Kyler Murray.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Continue Educational Initiatives Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Corey Peters is one of a number of teammates aiding the community.

Howard Balzer

All-Pro Chandler Jones Earns Syracuse Degree

Arizona Cardinals NFL All-Decade outside linebacker Chandler Jones went back to school and earned his Syracuse degree during the COVID-19 pandemic

Mason Kern

Cardinals Offseason Program about Building Team Culture

The NFL Virtual Period is well underway. Where do the Arizona Cardinals stand?

Howard Balzer

Jake Plummer, the Cowboys and a 50-Year Legacy

With the Cardinals and Cowboys scheduled to play on MNF, former QB Jake Plummer recounts a playoff win 50 years in the making.

Mason Kern

by

MasonKern

Lack of On-Field Reps Affecting Rookies

Without an in-person offseason, Arizona Cardinals rookies are settling for a Virtual Period that is potentially stunting development.

Howard Balzer