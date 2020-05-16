Dates, Times Revealed for Cardinals Preseason Schedule

Something old, something new could be the theme of the Cardinals preseason schedule, for which we now know the dates and times provided everything begins on time.

The Cardinals open the preseason on Aug. 15 with a game at iconic Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Then, on Aug. 27, it is a trip to Las Vegas to play the Raiders in the new Allegiant Stadium. This marks the fifth time in the last six seasons that the Cardinals play the Raiders in the preseason.

At home, the Cardinals will play the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs Aug. 22 and the Denver Broncos on Sept. 3. This is the 15th time in 17 seasons that the preseason has ended with a game against the Broncos.

Training camp, if it opens as normal, would begin around July 31 at State Farm Stadium.

All of the preseason games will be telecast on 12 News KPNX-TV, the Valley’s NBC affiliate.

Following is the schedule with all times Arizona time:

Sat. Aug. 15 at Green Bay 10:00 am

Sat. Aug. 22 KANSAS CITY 6:00 pm

Thu. Aug. 27 at Las Vegas 7:00 pm

Thu. Sep. 3 DENVER 7:00 pm