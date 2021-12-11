Preview: Cardinals Can Clinch Playoff Spot with Win Over Rams

How to watch information, previews, injuries and key players for Round 2 between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

The Arizona Cardinals (10-2) took a stand in the NFC West race last time they faced the Los Angeles Rams.

In Week 4, the Cardinals entered SoFi Stadium and hammered L.A., winning 37-20 in a game that was even more one-sided than the final score indicated. The Cardinals led 37-13 before the Rams scored a late touchdown with 1:14 remaining.

From there, the Cardinals have not looked back in the division race.

The two NFC West foes will face each other again this week on Monday Night Football from Glendale.

Arizona leads the division by two games and can clinch a playoff spot with a victory.

It can also extend its lead in the West to three games with four weeks remaining, a potential finishing blow due to the tie-breaker.

The players are focused on one task at a time, but from the outside, there is a lot for Arizona to accomplish Monday beyond winning one game.

Essential info

Game Date/Time Monday, Dec. 13 at 6:15 p.m. TV ESPN with Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese, Lisa Salters Cardinals Radio 98.7 FM Arizona Sports with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley, Paul Calvisi Spanish Radio KHOV 105.1 FM with Luis Hernandez, Rolando Cantu National Radio Westwood One Sports with Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner Betting Line Cardinals -2.5 on SI Sportsbook Location State Farm Stadium

Inside slant

In Week 4, the Cardinals were able to force a couple turnovers, run for 216 yards while quarterback Kyler Murray had one of his sharpest outings.

"This is a totally different game," Murray said. "They’re going to come ready. Like I said last time, if you want to be great, these are the games that you got to step up to the plate. That’s the same mentality I had last time; same mentality I have this time.”

The Cardinals are fresh off of a victory in Chicago when Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned from injuries. They each missed three games.

But given the rainy conditions and Arizona's defense creating short fields on four turnovers, the offense did not have to do too much. It ran the ball effectively enough and Murray finished with only 15 pass attempts.

Via Next Gen Stats

This will be the Cardinals' first chance to expand the offense while mostly healthy again.

The Rams snapped a three-game losing streak last week against the two-win Jacksonville Jaguars. It had been a tough stretch for L.A., losing to the Titans, 49ers and Packers by eight or more points.

During the losing streak, the turnovers went up and total yards took a noticeable dive.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw interceptions that were returned for touchdowns in all three outings.

Still, the Rams have a top-five scoring offense this year and the league's leading receiver in catches and yards, Cooper Kupp.

They had their largest margin of victory at 37-7 over the Jaguars.

And while the defense has not been as consistent this season, Los Angeles still has perhaps the top NFL defensive duo with tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

"Defensively, they’re great up front with those pass rushers," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said this week. "You got (Aaron) Donald coming at you and then (Jalen) Ramsey roaming that secondary. It’s a huge challenge."

The two sides don't look entirely the same as last time.

The Cardinals won't have defensive end J.J. Watt for this game and running back Chase Edmonds is a game-day decision. Edmonds gained 120 rushing yards in Los Angeles.

They also added tight end Zach Ertz after Week 4.

L.A. made two big-name trades, adding edge rusher Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. However, the Rams have also lost wideout Robert Woods to a torn ACL.

RB Chase Edmonds: Game-day decision

LG Justin Pugh: Game-day decision

LS Aaron Brewer: Game-day decision

Matchup history

This will be the sixth meeting between Arizona and L.A. since Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph joined the Cardinals.

Teams adjust, but there is a general understanding of what each side will look like.

"Teams evolve every month because the injuries and things change, but you have to go back and look at that first game about things you didn't do well," Joseph said. "Those things you have to go back and make sure you fix before the next opportunity to play that team."

Linebacker Jordan Hicks said his defense knows what the Rams' offense is predicated on, but the game still comes down to execution.

Before Week 4, the Rams had won eight straight games in this rivalry. The last time the Cardinals defeated the Rams in State Farm Stadium was in 2014.



The Rams lead the all-time regular-season series, 44-39-2.

Players to watch