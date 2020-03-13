2019 RECORD: 5-10-1, fourth in NFC West

2020 UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (21): S Chris Banjo, DE *Jonathan Bullard, WR Damiere Byrd, TE Charles Clay, WR Pharoh Cooper, RB Kenyan Drake, RB *D.J. Foster, G Max Garcia, T *Marcus Gilbert, DE *Rodney Gunter, QB Brett Hundley, DE Zach Kerr, OLB *Cassius Marsh, DE *Clinton McDonald, T *Jordan Mills, OLB *Brooks Reed, DE Caraun Reid, DB Josh Shaw (suspended for 2020), C A.Q. Shipley, ILB Joe Walker, CB *Brandon Williams

2020 RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (3): K Zane Gonzalez, CB Kevin Peterson, S Charles Washington

*Ended 2019 season on reserve/injured

SALARY CAP SPACE: $39.71 million (according to overthecap.com). That figure is prior to any tenders for a franchise/transition player (unlikely) along with restricted and exclusive-rights free agents.

FREE-AGENT GAME PLAN: Of the Cardinals’ 20 unrestricted free agents, nine were on reserve/injured at the end of the 2019 season and Josh Shaw is suspended for the entire 2020 season. By re-signing wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and left tackle D.J. Humphries well before the start of the league year, the Cardinals pared the list of players they will focus on bringing back. One is running back Kenyan Drake, who rushed for 643 yards for the Cardinals in 2019 (5.2 per attempt) and eight touchdowns (including one of 80 yards) in just eight games after being acquired from the Miami Dolphins in a late October trade. The question is what the market will look like for a 26-year-old back and how high the Cardinals will feel comfortable going. There is also the reality of David Johnson’s $10.2 million guaranteed salary. If Drake cannot be re-signed, the draft could bring a running back.

The Cardinals hope to re-sign center A.Q. Shipley, who has started all 16 games the last three seasons, defensive end Rodney Gunter (13 starts) and possibly inside linebacker Joe Walker (11 starts) and tight end Charles Clay (10 starts).

Whether it is free agency or in the draft next month, spots of need include the defensive line, outside linebacker, a No. 1-type wide receiver and possibly a backup quarterback if Brett Hundley is not re-signed.

FREE-AGENT TARGETS: There are always pricey options in free agency, and it is usually smart to avoid them. But it is also still fun to spend other people’s money with possibly unattainable players like New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson, Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers. No sooner had we suggested Judon, the Ravens placed the franchise tag on him Friday. In what will potentially be a game of musical chairs among quarterbacks this offseason, might it be intriguing to pursue Marcus Mariota as the backup to quarterback Kyler Murray if the price is right? It says here it would.